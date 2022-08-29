Chelsea have announced Ross Barkley has left the club by mutual consent, leaving him as a free agent with just three days to go in the transfer window.

Barkley joined the Blues in 2018 from Everton for £15m on a five-and-a-half year deal which was set to expire in 2023.

However, the midfielder was used just six times by Thomas Tuchel in the Premier League last season and his contract has now been terminated.

The 28-year-old made 100 appearances for Chelsea and was loaned out to Aston Villa for the 2020/21 season.

“We would like to thank Ross for his contribution to Chelsea and wish him well for the rest of his career,” said Chelsea in their announcement.

Fofana to have medical ahead of Chelsea move

As one player goes out, another looks set to come in for Chelsea, as Wesley Fofana will reportedly undergo a medical in the United States ahead of his £70m move.

Fofana was dropped from the team on Saturday when Leicester played Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

"He won't be available for the weekend and has trained with the U23 squad,” said manager Brendan Rodgers.

"My concentration is on the players that we have, and the team. I can't lose energy. If something will be done, it will be done with the clubs. Until that happens we just have to work with what we have."

Zaha to Chelsea?

Chelsea are also reportedly interested in Crystal Palace forward Wilfred Zaha, who has scored three goals this season.

Zaha has played most of his career at Palace, but has the chance to move to one of the Premier League’s top teams for the first time since his short spell at Manchester United in 2013.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira is expecting the 29-year-old to stay with the club.

“He’s been fantastic since I’ve been in the football club on and off the field,” said Vieira. “I think he’s taken responsibility, he’s a mature player, he’s working every single day to try to improve, and he’s been doing well for us.

“Last year when I came over there was a lot of speculation about him, and I think you’re always going to have this conversation in the window because of the quality of player he is, so we just have to deal with it.

“We started the season really well, he wanted to do really well and I see him every day in training. When the team is playing well obviously he is one of the talented players who is always going to shine.

“We are talking about how we want to play the game and how he can improve his goalscoring and do well for the squad and for the team. He is an important player on and off the field.

“I think you can see the love that the fans show him every week. He came through the system, he loves being at this football club, and there is no reason why that should change.”

