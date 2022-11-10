Sarina Wiegman has called for more diversity in the England squad so more opportunities for players from ethnic minority backgrounds can be created.

Ad

Wiegman was quizzed on the delicate issue by Sky Sports reporter Anton Toloui, and she believes more must be done at grassroots level to ensure there is a pathway to the professional game for those players.

Football Guardiola 'more than pleased' after Man City's 2-0 win v Chelsea in EFL Cup 2 HOURS AGO

In response to Toloui’s question if there’s a diversity problem in English football, she replied: "That’s a good question. I would love to see more black players in the team, I think that’s what you’re pointing out.

"Of course, we have some but, for me with the senior squad, it is about what happens in the whole process before that.

“So of course, I pick the best players, and whoever that is, I’ll pick the best players who I think are the best to perform. But I do think we need to do more, and The FA is doing more to give access to anyone who wants to play football.

“We know that the team has shared this letter [to Sunak & Truss] for girls in football, that every girl has access to football.

“I think that also counts for every boy and every girl. Whatever skin colour you have, you need to have access to football, in England, in Europe, and in the world.

“We really have to work on that and The FA works on that too.”

Wiegman is currently preparing the squad for two friendlies against Japan and Norway on November 11 and 15 respectively. Both games will be held at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain.

It was revealed on Thursday that Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood will miss Friday's match against Japan, with the former isolating at the team hotel after contracting Covid, while Greenwood is recovering from a minor knock.

Captain Leah Williamson along with the attacking duo of Fran Kirby and Lauren Hemp, are also ruled out.

"It's not the World Cup yet. It's still preparation and it's good to see other players too," added Wiegman.

"It gives the opportunity to other players to play and to be part of the team, and for us the opportunity to see where they are at and how they compete with the players who have been in the team for a long time."

Wiegman hopes Greenwood will be fit in time to face Norway, while Bronze can also return to squad as soon as she provides a negative Covid test result.

Football Deschamps 'not worried' over Benzema fitness as he announces World Cup squad 2 HOURS AGO