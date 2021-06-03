Inter Milan have announced Simone Inzaghi as their new manager.

The Italian succeeds Antonio Conte, who quit after guiding the club to the Serie A title and is heavily linked with the vacant Tottenham job.

Inzaghi spent five years at Lazio before leaving in May as rumours about Inter’s interest grew. He is the younger brother of AC Milan and Italy legend Filippo Inzaghi.

The 45-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the club.

More to follow...

