AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss at least two of his team's three remaining Serie A matches this season through injury, Stefano Pioli said on Tuesday.
"He has suffered a knee sprain and will not be available tomorrow or on Sunday," Pioli told a news conference.
"We will see how the situation looks next week."
With a difficult final day trip to Atalanta to come for Milan, Pioli warned that the victory in Turin would not guarantee a top-four finish.
"We won against a team that Milan has always had difficulties against, a historic and strong opponent," he said.
"These victories give you confidence and it was satisfying, but we have not done anything yet.
"We can only celebrate when we reach the Champions League. We must be strong mentally, stay in the game during the difficult moments and overcome them, like we did against Juve."
