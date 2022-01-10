Andriy Shevchenko could be sacked as Genoa manager after just over two months in the job.

The 45-year-old distinguished himself during a stellar playing spell with AC Milan - scoring 127 goals in 208 games - but his first role in club management doesn't look likely to go the same way.

Shevchenko is yet to preside over a league win for his beleaguered side, and their desperate 1-0 home loss to lowly Spezia on Sunday may have sealed his fate.

As reported by Italian football journalist Gianluca diMarzio, the Genoa board are considering the future of their manager - but president Alberto Zangrillo also admitted there will be a wider assessment of the club's problems.

"I am very bitter and sorry for the fans and for myself," he told Sky Sport after the game.

"It is one of the most difficult moments in Genoa's recent years.

"We are all up for discussion and I am the first to question myself.

"But the analysis concerns everyone, therefore also the coach and the players.

"At this moment it is right to take precise steps to work in a very short time on the transfer market and to rectify a difficult situation."

Genoa have a brief respite from Serie A action when they travel to Shevchenko's old club Milan on Thursday in the Coppa Italia, before a tough trip to Fiorentina on 17 January.

Shevchenko certainly had the belief of the club at the outset of his tenure, signing a deal to run until the summer of 2024.

At the current rate however, it doesn't look like he will make it that far.

Relegation would be a bitter pill for Il Grifone to swallow, given 2021/22 is their 15th consecutive season in Italy's top flight.

