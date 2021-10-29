It’s not often that Jose Mourinho faces a manager he hasn’t squared off before.

Mourinho has been a primary figure in football this century, tasting success in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain. He’s won two Champions League titles and faced off with a host of legendary managers.

But Stefano Pioli is something new.

On Sunday evening Mourinho and his Roma time will welcome Pioli and AC Milan to the capital for what should be a fascinating match that could shape Italy’s title race.

Milan are joint-top of the league, having yet to taste defeat so far this season. Mourinho’s Roma are just two places, but nine points, behind in fourth having already lost thrice. However Roma last weekend became the only team to stop Napoli, the league leaders, from winning, so perhaps some of the Portuguese’s big-match magic still remains.

In order to find out more about the tie we got in touch with Davide Bighiani from the Eurosport Italy office for his thoughts on the game.

How are both teams looking?

First up we started by asking Bighiani how both teams were faring and their status coming into the clash?

“Both teams come into this match a little tired I would say,” Bighiani begins.

“After many close matches: AC Milan have continued to win (9 wins and one draw) in Serie A and they come into this challenge against Roma with the will to keep first place in the table (Napoli will play against Salernitana a few hours before Milan-Roma kicks off).

“Roma gave some signs of letting up in Cagliari, but managed to overturn the game (from 0-1 to 2-1) which will give them confidence.”

Any injuries to be aware of?

For the home team Leonardo Spinazzola remains out after that devastating Achilles injury suffered during the European Championships but Bighiani adds that Chris Smalling will also be out with a thigh injury.

Milan will still be missing goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who is expected back in the new year with Baghiani adding that “[Ante] Rebic won’t be able to make it, but he should be back for the Champions League next week.”

Do Mourinho and Pioli have any sort of relationship?

“The match in the Olimpico will be the first between Mourinho and Spioli interestingly enough,” says Baghiani.

“They have no particular relationship so we can call it the Special One v the Normal One.”

When Mourinho was with Inter, Pioli was in the lower levels with Piacenza and Sassuolo.

Since then despite Pioli managing the likes of Lazio, Internazionale, Fiorentina and AC Milan, their paths have not crossed in Europe.

Reportedly Mourinho’s previous club, Tottenham Hotspur, made an approach to Pioli when they fired the Portuguese but he elected to stay with Milan and turned them down.

So where will the game be won tactically?

Baghiani says “tactically It’s very interesting as Roma and Milan are similar in terms of the preferred system.

“Both teams use a 4-2-3-1 and both Mourinho and Pioli like to occupy the field in the same way, dominating in the midfield.”

That should make for an intriguing clash as the two teams try to get to superiority in the middle of the park.

Baghiani pinpoints Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini as the key man for his side, whilst picking out the in-form Rafael Leao on the other side.

Where will the game be lost?

To wrap up we ask Baghiani about what he feels to be the weak points of each team, namely where could they each lose this game.

“Roma really has to improve the defensive side of their game,” says Baghiani of the home team.

“They are averaging a goal per game conceded so far this season.

“Plus they have to start taking their chances and all eyes will be on Tammy Abraham who has now gone five Roma games without a goal.”

What about for Milan?

“It’s harder as they are a more complete team, there’s not as much to say here. Even the absence of Maignan hasn’t been felt too much with Ciprian Tatarusanu playing well.

