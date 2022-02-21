What has been the reaction to Mourinho's latest outburst in Italy?

SF: In general, in Italy, media handle this latest outburst "normally", with no more particular wonder or astonishment.

Ad

At Roma it is a bit different to other clubs. There Mourinho has a bit of respect from the fans, despite his side being nine points behind where Paulo Fonseca was at the same point of last season.

Premier League 'I'm here to show the best part of Dele' - Alli hails Lampard as "perfect" manager for him 02/02/2022 AT 19:48

Moruinho is considered the man "always against the establishment". This is an attitude that is very popular in Rome.

Did Mourinho speak after the game?

SF: No comment after the match. The reason why he was sent off? He mimicked the gesture of the telephone towards the referee Pairetto.

According to Turin-based newspaper La Stampa, reading his lips would correspond to the phrase "Juventus sent you". For this, he risks a three-match ban.

On the pitch it was another bad result for Jose. Is he under pressure?

SF: No, he's not at the moment. He's still very popular in spite of everything.

It was also bad results for Inter, AC Milan and Juventus. Who had the worst/most surprising result?

SF: Inter, absolutely. Milan Inter, absolutely. Milan had underestimated their opponent in Salernitana . The club is very different now with new sporting director Walter Sabatin in charge since January.

It seems as if Serie A has the best title race in Europe, is that how it is perceived in Italy?

SF: Yes it is. The absence of Juventus in the title race - for two years now - has led to this situation of equilibrium which we were no longer used to, honestly.

But the times of the "best championship in the world" remain buried in the distant past by around 15-20 years.

Serie A Jose Mourinho: The end? – The Warm-Up 12/01/2022 AT 08:41