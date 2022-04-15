Serie A / Matchday 33
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 15.04.2022
AC Milan vs Genoa LIVE Serie A updates - Rossoneri ahead in crucial game as title race heats up
AC Milan retake Serie A lead with laboured win over Genoa
-
AMAZING STAT!
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: AC MILAN 2-0 GENOA
The Rossoneri, far from convincing, take one step closer to a long awaited Scudetto thanks to this 2-0 win over Genoa.
Goals from Rafael Leao and Junior Messias are the difference on the night.
90'+4
FINE SAVE!
Maignan keeps Milan's clean sheet in tact! He gets down quickly to keep a header out!
90'
FOUR MINUTES ADDED ON
The San Siro has found its voice again; Milan are on course for a vital win!
90'
GENOA SUB
Bani, a defender, is replaced by Hernani, an attacker, as the visitors go for broke. Too little too late.
Off
Mattia Bani
Genoa
On
Hernani
Genoa
87'
Goal
Junior Messias
AC Milan
GOAL! AC MILAN 2-0 GENOA (JUNIOR MESSIAS)
The relief inside the San Siro! Junior Messias doubles Milan's advantage! Rebic crosses, Messias sees his first effort saved by Sirigu but the gets to his feet quickly and makes no mistake with the rebound!
VAR has a check to see if Rebic used his hand, but no, the goal will STAND!
82'
NERVOUSNESS - EVERYWHERE!
The nerves inside this great arena are tangible. Milan have created next to nothing. The match remains in the balance. Genoa are still in this game with eight minutes remaining.
80'
YELLOW CARD
Yeboah goes into the book for a foul on Theo Hernandez.
Kelvin Yeboah
Genoa
77'
SAVE!
That's the first shot on target in some time! Leao's angled drive is parried clear by Sirigu.
74'
GABBIA IS FORCED OFF
The man who was a last-minute replacement for Calabria has a problem and must go off. He's replaced by Krunic.
Off
Matteo Gabbia
AC Milan
On
Rade Krunic
AC Milan
73'
STOPPAGE
Kessie looks to connect with Messias cross but can't quite get there. And now Genoa defender Badelj requires treatment after falling awkwardly.
72'
GENOA SUB
Yeboah takes the place of Frendrup.
Off
Morten Frendrup
Genoa
On
Kelvin Yeboah
Genoa
72'
GENOA SUB
Gudmundsson comes on for the hard working Amiri.
Off
Nadiem Amiri
Genoa
On
Albert Gudmundsson
Genoa
70'
OFFSIDE - AGAIN!
Rebic once again caught flat footed as a ball arrives over the top and the inevitable offside flag is raised once again.
66'
OFFSIDE
Rebic races free down the left, cuts it back into a dangerous area but Genoa scramble clear. It's all in vain anyway as the offside flag goes up.
64'
MILAN GOING BACK TO THE TOP
Remember, as it stands Milan will go back to the top of Serie A, two points above Inter having played a game more.
This has not been pretty tonight but results are the most important thing at this stage of the season. And at this moment, they're just doing enough.
61'
SAELEMAEKERS MAKES WAY
Messias is his replacement.
Off
Alexis Saelemaekers
AC Milan
On
Junior Messias
AC Milan
61'
GIROUD CANNOT BELIEVE HE'S BEING SUBBED
His face is a picture as his number comes up! Rebic takes his place.
Off
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
On
Ante Rebic
AC Milan
59'
MAIGNAN HAS TO BE SHARP!
Trying to play out from the back, Milan lose possession. Amiri's pass takes a deflection off a defender and Maignan has to be sharp to keep it out!