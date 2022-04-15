Serie A / Matchday 33
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 15.04.2022
AC Milan
Completed
2
0
Genoa
    AC Milan vs Genoa LIVE Serie A updates - Rossoneri ahead in crucial game as title race heats up

    Marcus Foley
    By
    Marcus Foley
    Updated 15/04/2022 at 21:19 GMT
    -
    AC Milan retake Serie A lead with laboured win over Genoa
    -
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FULL-TIME: AC MILAN 2-0 GENOA
    The Rossoneri, far from convincing, take one step closer to a long awaited Scudetto thanks to this 2-0 win over Genoa.
    Goals from Rafael Leao and Junior Messias are the difference on the night.
    90'+4
    FINE SAVE!
    Maignan keeps Milan's clean sheet in tact! He gets down quickly to keep a header out!
    90'
    FOUR MINUTES ADDED ON
    The San Siro has found its voice again; Milan are on course for a vital win!
    90'
    GENOA SUB
    Bani, a defender, is replaced by Hernani, an attacker, as the visitors go for broke. Too little too late.
    On
    87'
    Junior Messias
    Goal
    GOAL! AC MILAN 2-0 GENOA (JUNIOR MESSIAS)
    The relief inside the San Siro! Junior Messias doubles Milan's advantage! Rebic crosses, Messias sees his first effort saved by Sirigu but the gets to his feet quickly and makes no mistake with the rebound!
    VAR has a check to see if Rebic used his hand, but no, the goal will STAND!
    82'
    NERVOUSNESS - EVERYWHERE!
    The nerves inside this great arena are tangible. Milan have created next to nothing. The match remains in the balance. Genoa are still in this game with eight minutes remaining.
    80'
    YELLOW CARD
    Yeboah goes into the book for a foul on Theo Hernandez.
    77'
    SAVE!
    That's the first shot on target in some time! Leao's angled drive is parried clear by Sirigu.
    74'
    GABBIA IS FORCED OFF
    The man who was a last-minute replacement for Calabria has a problem and must go off. He's replaced by Krunic.
    73'
    STOPPAGE
    Kessie looks to connect with Messias cross but can't quite get there. And now Genoa defender Badelj requires treatment after falling awkwardly.
    72'
    GENOA SUB
    Yeboah takes the place of Frendrup.
    72'
    GENOA SUB
    Gudmundsson comes on for the hard working Amiri.
    70'
    OFFSIDE - AGAIN!
    Rebic once again caught flat footed as a ball arrives over the top and the inevitable offside flag is raised once again.
    66'
    OFFSIDE
    Rebic races free down the left, cuts it back into a dangerous area but Genoa scramble clear. It's all in vain anyway as the offside flag goes up.
    64'
    MILAN GOING BACK TO THE TOP
    Remember, as it stands Milan will go back to the top of Serie A, two points above Inter having played a game more.
    This has not been pretty tonight but results are the most important thing at this stage of the season. And at this moment, they're just doing enough.
    61'
    SAELEMAEKERS MAKES WAY
    Messias is his replacement.
    61'
    GIROUD CANNOT BELIEVE HE'S BEING SUBBED
    His face is a picture as his number comes up! Rebic takes his place.
    59'
    MAIGNAN HAS TO BE SHARP!
    Trying to play out from the back, Milan lose possession. Amiri's pass takes a deflection off a defender and Maignan has to be sharp to keep it out!