Serie A / Matchday 36
Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi / 08.05.2022
Live
Live
Live Updates
VERONA V AC MILAN - ROSSONERI NEED WIN TO RETAKE TOP SPOT
- All
- Highlights
65'
LEAO SHOOTS FROM THE EDGE OF THE BOX
Throguh the legs of Faraoni but not powerful enough to beat Montipo at the near post.
63'
REBIC AND MESSIAS COME ON FOR MILAN
An unhappy looking Giroud and Saelemaekers come off.
60'
TAMEZE SHOOTS OVER THE BAR
He had time to line up a shot from the edge of the box but his effort did not come close to troubling the Milan keeper.
57'
MAIGNAN TIPS OVER HIS OWN BAR
Faraoni's cross was miss-hit but the Milan keeper taking no chances with it.
54'
HERNANDEZ PUTS A FREE KICK INTO THE BOX
And Tomori wins a header but cannot keeper his effort down.
49'
Goal
Sandro Tonali
AC Milan
Goals2
On target2
Fouls1
Fouls against3
GOAL FOR MILAN!
Tonali with another goal and again the lion's share of the praise deserves to go to Leao. On a break from the corner he drives past Barak and then plays a square ball just outside the reach of Montipo and perfectly for Tonali to turn home at the back post.
49'
LAZOVIC BEATS CALABRIA ON THE LEFT FLANK
And the Milan full back was happy to have Tonali covering back to help snuff out the danger.
46'
VERONA GET THE GAME BACK UNDERWAY
End of 1st Half
HALF TIME
BIG GOAL TO END THE HALF
Just like Inter on Friday, Milan got a crucial goal to equalise before the break. Will they now get the job done in the second half too.
45+3'
Goal
Sandro Tonali
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against3
GOAL FOR MILAN!
You don't make Leao angry. He skinned Casale on the left by-line and then forced a low ball inside the six-yard box which Tonali under pressure did well to turn home.
45+1'
YELLOW CARDS DISHED OUT
Krunic went down after a late challenge from Faraoni and then got up for a bit of push and shove leading to the Verona man getting a yellow card and then Leao then got one as well for continuing the ruckus.
44'
SAELEMAEKERS CUTS IN AND SHOOTS FROM 20 YARDS
But his effort is deflected wide of the target.
38'
Goal
Davide Faraoni
Hellas Verona
Goals1
On target1
GOAL FOR VERONA!
It has been coming. A fantastic move saw Lazovic clip a ball into the centre over the head of Maignian and Faraoni guided a header home into the net.
36'
VERONA SO CLOSE AGAIN
Tameze wins the ball in midfield then feed Barak who passes through to Simeone whose effort hit the side-netting not far from the goal.
32'
KESSIE FOULS SIMEONE 35 YARDS FROM GOAL
But Verona waste the free kick which flies over the crossbar.
27'
KRUNIC GOES CLOSE
He embarks on a driving run towards the box and then arrows a shot just a yard over the top left hand corner.
26'
VERONA SHOWING THEY REMAIN A DANGER
Nice reverse pass from Tameze sets up Simeone but his shot from the edge of the box is comfortably stopped.
23'
NOT FAR AWAY
A fine effort from Verona forward Carpari who meets Barak's low cross from the right flank on the half-volley and just steers it wide of the near post.
22'
GIROUD GETS UP HIGHEST TO MEET A CORNER
But chastises himself for not getting a good contact on the header as Montipo saves easily.
21'
LEAO PUSHES THE BALL PAST FARAONI AND FALLS TO THE GROUND
No danger of a penalty here, the Portuguese star looking to win a spot kick after a poor touch.