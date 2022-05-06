Serie A / Matchday 36
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 06.05.2022
INTER V EMPOLI - INTER COME BACK TO WIN AND GO TOP...FOR NOW
End of 2nd Half
FULL TIME
IT LOOKS MORE COMFORTABLE THAN IT WAS
For half an hour it looked like this would be when Inter lost all hope of the title but they recovered and there was only one winner in the second half. Thanks for following the match with us.
90+4'
Goal
Alexis Sánchez
Internazionale
GOAL FOR INTER!
Finally Inter get a fourth and it is from Sanchez who was all alone at the far post after Dzeko pulled the ball across from the left hand side of the six-yard box.
90+2'
OFF THE POST!
A fine run from Dzeko skipping past a diving challenge before hitting a shot which had Vicario beaten but came back off the post.
90'
ANOTHER GREAT CROSS FROM PERISIC
But Sanchez sliding in at the far post skews his effort well wide.
87'
PERISIC WITH ANOTHER DANGEROUS CROSS
The tireless left flanker was set free by Sanchez and delivered another dangerous ball but Empoli manage to clear.
82'
ALEXIS COMES ON FOR CORREA
He has tried his heart out Correa if looking a little short at the level.
79'
CORREA CLOSE TO A FOURTH
He runs into the box and stumbles through a few challenges before poking the ball goalwards but Vicario blocks his effort.
78'
BENASSI COMES ON FOR EMPOLI
He replaces Fiamozzi.
76'
DUMFRIES IS REPLACED BY DARMIAN
It seems like Inzaghi is looking to save legs now.
75'
DZEKO TURNS AND SHOOTS IN THE BOX
But his effort is wide of the target.
70'
VIDAL, DZEKO AND D'AMBROSIO COME ON
Calhanoglu, Dimarco and Martinez come off.
64'
GOAL FOR INTER!
It was coming. Another period of pinball in the Empoli box led to the ball being hit in the direction of Martinez and he lashed home a low effort which even Vicario didn't have a chance to stop.
63'
DUMFRIES PICKS OUT MARTINEZ
But the Argentine forward's shot is saved by the legs of the keeper.
63'
DUMFRIES WITH A HEADER FROM DIMARCO CORNER
But Vicario saves from point blank range and a period of pinball in the Empoli box ensues.
61'
FRANCESCO AND HENDERSON COME ON FOR EMPOLI
Zurkowski and Bajrami come off.
59'
BARELLA WITH A CLEAN HIT FROM 25 YARDS
But though true his effort was wide of the target.
56'
CORREA MISSES BALL IN FRONT OF GOAL
Calhanoglu slid a cross over from the right flank but the striker misjudged the roll of the ball.
53'
DIMARCO SHOOTS AT GOAL
But he gets no power on it and the Empoli keeper gathers comfortably.
51'
PERISIC REALLY IS THE DANGER MAN
He got near the by-line before aiming a low ball for the back post and Vicario got a little touch as it went wide of the far post, with no Inter players there to tap in.
47'
PERISIC'S CROSS FINDS DUMFRIES AT BACK POST
But the Dutch wing-back heads wide of the target.