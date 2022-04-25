Serie A / Matchday 34
Mapei Stadium / 25.04.2022
SASSUOLO V JUVENTUS - OLD LADY EFFECTIVELY SEAL TOP-FOUR SPOT WITH WIN
FULL TIME
JUVENTUS STEAL A WIN!
And it is a big win which will see them surely be in the Champions League next season. Thanks for following the match with us.
90'
KEAN IS BOOKED
Removing his shirt in celebration sees him censured.
88'
Goal
Moise Kean
Juventus
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against1
GOAL FOR JUVENTUS!
Kean with the winner. He was played through in the left hand side of the box but, though he struck his effort well, Consigli really shouldn't have let the ball squeeze through him from a tight angle.
85'
SCAMACCA BEATS A COUPLE OF MEN IN THE BOX AND SHOOTS
But his effort is deflected off Chiellini's heel which turns it into a comfortable sdave for Szczesny.
80'
TRAORE AND BERARDI COME OFF
Drefrel and Djuricic replace them.
77'
BOTH SIDES HAVE PUT A LOT INTO THE MATCH
But seem to have run out of ideas at present.
72'
CONSIGLI DENIES KEAN
The substitute met a cross from De Sciglio at the near post but Consigli was there to keep it out of the net.
67'
KEAN ON FOR MORATA
Another switch from the Juve boss.
66'
JUST WIDE FROM THE LEFT BACK'S SWINGER
Kyriakopoulos thought his right footed effort was going to nestle in the corner but it did not curve in.
62'
DE SCIGLIO BOOKED
It seemed like he got the ball as Kyriakopoulos was running through but the referee thought otherwise.
61'
MORATA SHOOTS ON THE TURN FROM THE EDGE OF THE AREA
And is only a yard wide from seeing the ball nestle in Conigli's net.
59'
TRAORE GETS TO THE BY-LINE AND PUTS IN A TEASING CROSS
But Chiellini is there to intercept and snuff out the danger.
57'
SCAMACCA IS ALMOST PLAYED THROUGH ON GOAL
But Sandro just gets to Muldur's ball first.
55'
DYBALA AND RUGANI COME OFF
Vlahovic and Chiellinii replace them.
50'
GOOD EFFORT AT THE OTHER END
Traore shoots from 20 yards out and his effort is blocked by Szczesny before Scamacca looks to put the rebound in with his hand and gets a yellow card.
48'
THAT LOOKED IN ALL THE WAY!
De Sciglio's corner was met by Morata on the six-yard box and his header was saved by Consigli and pushed away just in front of Bonucci sliding in.
46'
SASSUOLO GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
HALF TIME
FRUSTRATING FOR SASSUOLO
They played so well and should have been more than one in front, before Morata's apparent foul on Kyriakopoulos went unpunished and Juventus equalised.
45+2'
ALMOST A CRIMINAL LEAD
De Sciglio's cross finds Morata at the back post but he heads wide of the target.
45'
Goal
Paulo Dybala
Juventus
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Free Kicks1
GOAL FOR JUVENTUS!
Hold that half-time dressing down! Dybala showed his class surprising the keeper by taking a shot early and blasting into the roof of the net. Sassuolo certainly had an argument that Morata fouled a defender in the build-up, but the goal stands.