The spoils were shared in a thrilling Milan derby at San Siro, as a Hakan Calhanoglu penalty and Stefan de Vrij own-goal saw a pulsating match end 1-1.

A frantic first-half provided its first of many talking points when Franck Kessie was caught in possession on the edge of his own box by Calhanoglu and adjudged to have brought down the former Milan man for a penalty. A lengthy VAR review upheld the controversial decision, and it was Calhanoglu who converted from the spot against his former club, with the midfielder celebrating by cupping his ears to the Milan supporters.

But Inter’s joy was short-lived, with the equaliser coming just six minutes later as De Vrij headed into his own net from a free-kick. It was centre-back Fikayo Tomori who tore off celebrating the goal, even though the defender hadn’t got a touch, but the goal only further cranked up a terrific atmosphere at San Siro.

A second spot-kick for Inter continued the craziness of the first-half, as Matteo Darmian was hauled down by Fode Ballo-Toure in the box. But Inter’s decision to revert to the usual first-choice penalty taker backfired as Lautaro Martinez saw his attempt saved, brilliantly, by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

The pace dropped slightly and defences stabilised a little in the second half, but chances continued to come at both ends. But 1-1 it remained as Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A. Inter remain in third, seven points back.

Talking Point – Derby atmosphere takes over

The first half of this Milan derby was football at its most chaotically entertaining. Both teams were throwing bodies forward at will, almost recklessly, making for a crazily open half of football.

It was brilliant to watch, but dreadful for the two coaches, who lost complete control of their tactical plans. It was notable that both made chances to try and get some sort of semblance of control on the game after the break, which improved the tactical standard of the game but perhaps took away from some of the entertainment value.

Man of the Match – Ciprian Tatarusanu (AC Milan)

The Milan goalkeeper’s penalty save to deny Inter a 2-1 lead ultimately earned his side a point, and it was a stunning save too.

The Romanian was excellent when called upon all game, and offered a strong last line of defence in a game where that was definitely required.

Player Ratings

AC Milan: Tatarusanu 8; Calabria 6, Kjaer 7, Tomori 7, Ballo-Toure 5; Tonali 6, Kessie 5; Krunic 6, Brahim 6 Diaz 6, Leao 7; Ibrahimovic 7. Subs: Saelemaekers 7, Kalulu 7, Bennacer 5, Bakayoko 6, Rebic 7

Inter: Handanovic 7; Skriniar 6, De Vrij 5, Bastoni 5; Darmian 6, Barella 6, Brozovic 7, Calhanoglu 7, Perisic 6; Lautaro Martinez 6, Dzeko 7. Subs: Dimarco 6, Correa 6, Dumfries 6, Sanchez 5, Vidal 5

Key Moments

8’ PENALTY! Kessie looks to dart back into his own box with the ball to find space but comes under pressure and is adjudged to have committed a foul. Milan are furious, but the penalty will almost certainly stand.

11’ GOAL! AC Milan 0-1 Inter (Calhanoglu): Calhanoglu, the player who won the penalty, takes it… and the former Milan player slots it straight down the middle to give Inter the lead. 1-0!

17’ GOAL! AC Milan 1-1 Inter (De Vrij og): What a start to this game and Milan are level. A beautiful floated free-kick is screaming out for somebody to head it home. Tomori flicks his head towards it and wheels away in celebration, but it came off the head of De Vrij and is an own-goal. 1-1!

25’ ANOTHER PENALTY! It’s a second spot-kick of the night for Inter… and if there was doubt about the first one then this looks nailed on. Darmian bursts into the box and Ballo-Toure lunges in to bring him down, getting nowhere near the ball.

27’ SAVED! Inter switch penalty takers and it’s Lautaro Martinez who steps up, but his effort is brilliantly saved low down to his right by Tatarusanu. That was actually pretty well hit, but the save is a blinder. It remains 1-1!

44’ SHOULD SCORE. Ballo-Toure clears off the line from Barella. That should have been a goal.

45’ HUGE MOMENT! Another huge chance for Inter, but Lautaro, unmarked, fails to hit the target. That should have been a goal too.

72’ANOTHER MISS! Inter win the ball high and Dzeko squares it to Vidal in acres of space inside the box. His first effort is blocked, and he goes for a second attempt for the rebound, which is blocked again by Kalulu. Should have scored.

90’POST! Saelemaekers shoots from range and strikes the post with Handanovic well beaten, and the rebound falls to Kessie who can’t hit the target.

Key Stat

This is the first time since 1994 that AC Milan have picked up 32 points from their opening 12 games of a Serie A season.

