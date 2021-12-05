Jose Mourinho criticised one journalist and refused to answer questions after seeing his Roma side well beaten at home by Inter Milan.

Inter - Mourinho's only previous Italian side, where he won the Champions League - scored three times in the first half and held on for a 3-0 lead.

Ad

That moved them into second place in Serie A, while Roma are currently fifth after a run of poor form for the Portuguese. The win leaves them 13 points off the lead.

Premier League Ibrahimovic says Man Utd 'talk too much about the past' 23/11/2021 AT 18:18

Goals came from Hakan Calhanoglu, Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries, with no response from the home side.

After the game, Mourinho refused to take the first question and said: "Your job is a lot easier than ours which is why we earn a lot more than you."

He refused to take any further questions and continued: "Inter are better than us on a good day. Inter are objectively better than us.

"This became an extremely difficult match tonight because of absentees. They finished 29 points above us last season. We had three big chances, two of which came at 0-0.”

Premier League ‘You have to ask serious questions’ – Neville has had ‘enough of it’ after Solskjaer sacking 21/11/2021 AT 17:10