Juventus came from two down in stoppage time to draw 2-2 at home to Salernitana in Serie A but had a winning goal disallowed by VAR.

The Bianconeri, who had a host of first-team players out injured, were all over the place defensively in the first half and fell behind when Pasquale Mazzocchi's cross was bundled in by veteran Candreva via his stomach.

Ad

The hosts had a goal disallowed when Moise Kean delayed playing a through ball to Dusan Vlahovic who prodded the ball in the bottom corner but was flagged offside.

Champions League Mbappe brace gets PSG off to winning start against Juve 06/09/2022 AT 18:14

Salernitana continued to be the better side and were awarded a penalty in stoppage time when Piatek's shot hit Gleison Bremer on the arm with a penalty awardedafter a VAR check.

Krzysztof Piatek stepped up and sent Perin the wrong way to make it 2-0.

Max Allegri replaced Kean for Arkadiusz Milik at the break and saw his side reduce their deficit through Bremer's powerful header from Filip Kostic's cross. Juve carved out a string of chances in the closing stages and equalised in stoppage time after being awarded a penalty. Leonardo Bonucci's spot-kick was saved but he converted the rebound to level the scores.

Milik then thought he scored the winner in the closing seconds but he was given a second yellow card for taking his shirt off in celebration.

The goal was then disallowed by VAR with Bonucci interfering with play. A brawl then erupted which saw Juan Cuadrado, former Tottenham defender Federico Fazio and Allegri all sent off.

TALKING POINT:

How long does Max Allegri have to turn this around?

The man who was a serial title winner in Turin is perhaps facing his biggest crisis with his side already drawing four of their first six games.

They looked to be heading for defeat until throwing the kitchen sink at Salernitana in the closing stages and the stoppage time goal by Bonucci.

Allegri can point to his CV for credit in the bank and his injury list: Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Wojciech Szczesny, Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge.

But there were some strange decisions in this game including not bringing off Cuadrado and replacing Kostic with Danilo when his side trailled 2-1.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Luigi Sepe (Salernitana): The goalkeeper ensured his side came away with a point with a string of top saves. The pick of them was turning Vlahovic's effort around the post in the second half.

PLAYER RATINGS

JUVENTUS: Perin 6, Cuadrado 4, Bremer 7, Bonucci 7, De Sciglio 5, McKennie 6, Paredes 6, Miretti 6, Kostic 6, Kean 5, Vlahovic 7. Subs: Sandro 6, Fagioli 5, Milik 5, Soule n/a, Danilo n/a.

SALERNITANA: Sepe 8, Bronn 6, Fazio 5, Daniliuc 5, Candreva 7, Coulibaly 7, Maggiore 5, Vilhena 5, Mazzocchi 6, Piatek 7, Dia 6. Subs: Botheim 6, Kastanos n/a, Bonazzoli n/a.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

19' - GOAL FOR SALERNITANA! Cuadrado fails to intercept a crossfield ball, allowing Mazzocchi to cross it in from the left for Candreva for a tap in!

39' - DISALLOWED GOAL FOR JUVE! Kean delays before threading it through to Vlahovic who shakes off his marker and finds the bottom corner but he is flagged offside.

45'+2 - PENALTY FOR SALERNITANA! Dia cuts it back for Piatek whose shot sees the ball appear to hits Bremer on the arm.VAR is having a look..

51' - GOAL FOR JUVE! Kostic gets the better of Coulibaly and puts in a pinpoint cross for Bremer to head home. Game on!

73' - SO CLOSE! Vlahovic turns provider to set up Milik whose curling effort from the edge of the box skims the post.

90'+1 - PENALTY TO JUVE! Clumsy challenge from Vilhena on Alex Sandro. Bonucci steps up, his penalty is saved but he converts the rebound to level.

90'+4 - DISALLOWED GOAL FOR JUVE! From a corner, Milik flicks it into the bottom corner at the near post. But the striker is shown a second yellow for taking his shirt off and the goal is then disallowed by VAR!

90'+6 - FLURRY OF RED CARDS: A brawl erupts in the closing seconds with Cuadrado, Fazio and Allegri all shown red cards.

KEY STAT

Candreva's goal was only the second Salernitana goal scored in Serie A vs Juventus. The first was scored in Turin by Marco Di Vaio in May 1999.

World Cup Pogba facing World Cup fitness race, Allegri expects January return 05/09/2022 AT 18:35