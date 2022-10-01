Live Empoli v Milan: Milan need a win to keep pace with early leaders Napoli, while Empoli are looking to build on their solid start.
Serie A / Matchday 8
Stadio Carlo Castellani / 01.10.2022
Live
48'
KJAER LOOKS UNCOMFORTABLE
Are Milan about to lose a third player to injury?
47'
PJACA SHOT BLOCKED
Brilliance from the winger on the edge of the box before the blocked shot skids away. The follow-up goes inches wide.
46'
KICK OFF
Milan get us back underway in Tuscany.
45'
HALF-TIME
A strange half of football, very interrupted by injury, comes to an end with the scores level.
45'
LEAO GOES CLOSE AGAIN
Giroud brings down a long ball and knocks it into the Brazilian's path. Leao weaves through defenders and smacks his shot towards goal but Vicario pushes the shot wide.
45'
MARIN REPLACES GRASSI
Empoli make the substitution on the verge of halftime.
45'
GRASSI DOWN AGAIN
The Italian midfielder is bravely trying to continue, but he's really struggling.
44'
GRASSI LIMPS OFF
The injuries are really piling up here. It remains to be seen whether Grassi will be able to continue.
43'
PIOLI'S NOT HAPPY
Milan's manager is letting his feelings be known on the sidelines.
42'
LEAO SHOOTS JUST WIDE
With two players down on the edge of the box, Leao picks up possession and charges into the box. The Brazilian lets fly, but his just slides outside the Empoli goal.
41'
HENDERSON DOWN IN THE BOX
The Scottish midfielder hits the ground after some light contact, but the referee seems to not even have seen him.
40'
EMPOLI RIGHT ON TOP
The home side are enjoying their best spell while Milan adjust to two injury-enforced subs.
39'
EMPOLI CORNER CLEARED
After a long break, the penalty was not awarded and Empoli settle for a corner.
38'
CALABRIA TO BE STRETCHERED OFF
The Milan captain is in real discomfort. Pierre Kalulu is coming on to replace him.
37'
CALABRIA GOES DOWN HURT
Milan look likely to lose their captain to a hamstring injury here.
36'
EMPOLI WANT A PENALTY
Ballo-Toure blocks Haas' goal-bound shot with a sliding block, but it appears to come off his arm. Surely VAR will intervene...
35'
CALABRIA SHOOTS OVER
Milan's captain tries his luck, but the attempt is well off target.
34'
TONALI CROSS ALMOST TURNED IN
A routine clearance for Alberto Grassi almost becomes an embarrassing own goal, but it goes out for a corner.
33'
BACK IN ACTION
The ball is back in play after a long break.
32'
SAELEMAEKERS GOES OFF
Krunic is on to replace the Belgian.