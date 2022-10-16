Inter v Salernitana LIVE: A fine Lautaro Martinez strike has Inter ahead at the San Siro

Serie A / Matchday 10
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 16.10.2022
Internazionale
Completed
2
0
Salernitana
    Live
    Live Updates
    Aaron Barton
    By
    Aaron Barton
    16/10/2022 at 12:24 GMT
    90'
    FULL TIME
    Goals from Martinez and Barella gives Inter all three points against Salernitana as they jump above Juventus and into 7th in the Serie A table.
    91'
    SHOULD HAVE BEEN 3-0!
    Correa has a header from point-blank range but he headers it straight at Sepe. He had all the time in the world to pick out a corner.
    90'
    CLOSING IN ON VICTORY
    There are three minutes to be added on here at the San Siro.
    89'
    SUBSTITUTION FOR INTER
    Bellanova is on for Dumfries.
    89'
    SUBSTITUTION FOR INTER
    Darmian is on for Calhanoglu.
    88'
    Internazionale
    BIG CHANCE
    Nicolo Barella plays a fantastic ball over to Gosens who knocks it back for Calhanoglu who blazes over.
    86'
    FREE KICK FOR SALERNITANA
    A rare chance for the away side to get bodies in the box.
    83'
    WORTH ANOTHER LOOK
    A brilliant touch from Nicolo Barella in the lead up to his goal.
    82'
    SUBSTITUTION FOR SALERNITANA
    Junior Sambia is on for Lorenzo Pirola. That's all five changes made for the visitors.
    79'
    NO SIGN OF A COLLAPSE
    After the end to their match vs Barcelona, where they conceded in injury time, Inter will be desperate to avoid a repeat and so far they are managing the game brilliantly.
    76'
    BARELLA FINDING FORM
    76'
    SUBSTITUTION FOR SALERNITANA
    Vilhena is off, Bonihen is on in his place.
    74'
    INTER PUSHING FOR MORE
    Inter are limiting Salernitana to very little and continue to push up the pitch in search of a third goal.
    SUBSTITUTION FOR INTER
    Asllani is on for Mkhitaryan.
    72'
    SUBSTITUTION FOR INTER
    Joaquin Correa is on for Edin Dzeko.
    67'
    Salernitana
    ANOTHER GOOD CHANCE FOR SALERNITANA
    Bonazzoli who is on as a substitute heads just over. It was a well-timed header following a great cross and it will give Salernitana encouragement.
    64'
    Internazionale
    GOOD TIMING
    Both of Inter's goals today have came after 14 minutes of the half beginning. Martinez' strike came after 14 minutes in the first half and Barella made it 2-0 after 59 minutes.
    63'
    Internazionale
    SUBSTITUTION FOR INTER
    Robin Gosens is on for Dimarco.
    60'
    Salernitana
    SUBSTITUTION FOR SALERNITANA
    Diego Valencia is on for Kastanos.
