Inter v Salernitana LIVE: A fine Lautaro Martinez strike has Inter ahead at the San Siro
Serie A / Matchday 10
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 16.10.2022
90'
FULL TIME
Goals from Martinez and Barella gives Inter all three points against Salernitana as they jump above Juventus and into 7th in the Serie A table.
91'
SHOULD HAVE BEEN 3-0!
Correa has a header from point-blank range but he headers it straight at Sepe. He had all the time in the world to pick out a corner.
90'
CLOSING IN ON VICTORY
There are three minutes to be added on here at the San Siro.
89'
SUBSTITUTION FOR INTER
Bellanova is on for Dumfries.
Off
Denzel Dumfries
Internazionale
Fouls against5
On
Raoul Bellanova
Internazionale
89'
SUBSTITUTION FOR INTER
Darmian is on for Calhanoglu.
88'
Internazionale
BIG CHANCE
Nicolo Barella plays a fantastic ball over to Gosens who knocks it back for Calhanoglu who blazes over.
86'
FREE KICK FOR SALERNITANA
A rare chance for the away side to get bodies in the box.
83'
WORTH ANOTHER LOOK
A brilliant touch from Nicolo Barella in the lead up to his goal.
82'
SUBSTITUTION FOR SALERNITANA
Junior Sambia is on for Lorenzo Pirola. That's all five changes made for the visitors.
Off
Lorenzo Pirola
Salernitana
Fouls2
Free Kicks2
On
Junior Sambia
Salernitana
82'
SUBSTITUTION FOR SALERNITANA
Tunisian international Bronn is on for Mazzocchi.
Off
Pasquale Mazzocchi
Salernitana
Fouls3
Offsides1
On
Dylan Bronn
Salernitana
79'
NO SIGN OF A COLLAPSE
After the end to their match vs Barcelona, where they conceded in injury time, Inter will be desperate to avoid a repeat and so far they are managing the game brilliantly.
76'
BARELLA FINDING FORM
76'
SUBSTITUTION FOR SALERNITANA
Vilhena is off, Bonihen is on in his place.
Off
Tonny Vilhena
Salernitana
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Emil Bohinen
Salernitana
74'
INTER PUSHING FOR MORE
Inter are limiting Salernitana to very little and continue to push up the pitch in search of a third goal.
SUBSTITUTION FOR INTER
Asllani is on for Mkhitaryan.
Off
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Internazionale
On
Kristjan Asllani
Internazionale
72'
SUBSTITUTION FOR INTER
Joaquin Correa is on for Edin Dzeko.
Off
Edin Dzeko
Internazionale
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide2
On
Joaquin Correa
Internazionale
67'
Salernitana
ANOTHER GOOD CHANCE FOR SALERNITANA
Bonazzoli who is on as a substitute heads just over. It was a well-timed header following a great cross and it will give Salernitana encouragement.
64'
Internazionale
GOOD TIMING
Both of Inter's goals today have came after 14 minutes of the half beginning. Martinez' strike came after 14 minutes in the first half and Barella made it 2-0 after 59 minutes.
63'
Internazionale
SUBSTITUTION FOR INTER
Robin Gosens is on for Dimarco.
Off
Federico Dimarco
Internazionale
On target1
Wide1
Free Kicks4
Corners2
On
Robin Gosens
Internazionale
60'
Salernitana
SUBSTITUTION FOR SALERNITANA
Diego Valencia is on for Kastanos.
Off
Grigoris Kastanos
Salernitana
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide2
Free Kicks2
On
Diego Valencia
Salernitana