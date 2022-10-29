Inter Milan v Sampdoria LIVE - Inter lead Sampdoria in Serie A through Stefan de Vrij header as Nerazzurri chase European spots
Serie A / Matchday 12
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 29.10.2022
21:58
MATCH REPORT - INTER CRUISE TO FOURTH WIN ON THE BOUNCE
De Vrij, Barella and Correa goals ease Inter to win over Samp
90'+5
FULL TIME
It's all over, and Inter have cruised to a 3-0 win!
90'+2
VIDEO - CORREA MAKES IT THREE
90'
INTO ADDED TIME
There will be five minutes of additional time to be played at the end of the second half.
83'
FINAL CHANGE FOR INTER
Off
Hakan Çalhanoglu
Internazionale
Assists1
On target1
Fouls1
Free Kicks4
On
Kristjan Asllani
Internazionale
79'
DUMFRIES LIMPS OFF
He went down off the ball and looked in pain, but he got himself up and is replaced by Raoul Bellanova in what looks like a precautionary switch.
Off
Denzel Dumfries
Internazionale
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Free Kicks1
On
Raoul Bellanova
Internazionale
78'
RINCON IS THE FINAL CHANGE FOR THE VISITORS
Off
Filip Djuricic
Sampdoria
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Tomás Rincón
Sampdoria
78'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR SAMPDORIA
Off
Manolo Gabbiadini
Sampdoria
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Wide1
On
Daniele Montevago
Sampdoria
75'
INTER HEAD FOR FOUR WINS ON THE BOUNCE
What a finish from Correa! The ball sticks to his feet like glue as he drives towards goal, before unleashing a powerful strike from the edge of the box which beats Audero at his near post.
73'
Goal
Joaquin Correa
Internazionale
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! INTER MILAN 3-0 SAMPDORIA (CORREA)
Game over! Joaquin Correa comes off the bench to surely seal the three points for Inter with a brilliant finish from outside the box!
68'
LUKAKU TIME!
Off
Lautaro Martínez
Internazionale
On target1
Fouls against4
Wide1
On
Romelu Lukaku
Internazionale
68'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR INTER
Off
Edin Dzeko
Internazionale
On target2
Fouls1
On
Joaquin Correa
Internazionale
67'
VIEIRA ALSO BOOKED
Yellow card
Ronaldo Vieira
Sampdoria
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
66'
CHANGE FOR THE VISITORS
Off
Francesco Caputo
Sampdoria
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Ignacio Pussetto
Sampdoria
63'
ONE FOR BASTONI TOO
Yellow card
Alessandro Bastoni
Internazionale
Assists1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
61'
A COUPLE OF BOOKINGS
Yellow card
Manolo Gabbiadini
Sampdoria
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
61'
MARTINEZ STRAIGHT AT AUDERO
The striker tries to find his way through a congested Sampdoria defence, and in the end looks to bend an effort into the bottom right corner, but it's too central and doesn't trouble Audero.
60'
SHOULD BE THREE!
Skriniar has a free header from a free kick, but can only graze the ball as it flashes across goal.
57'
FERARRI ALSO IN THE BOOK
Yellow card
Valerio Verre
Sampdoria
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
52'
VERRE BOOKED
It's for a nasty challenge on Martinez. He goes in for the ball, but goes over the top of it and catches Martinez on the thigh with his studs.
Off
Gonzalo Villar
Sampdoria
Blocked Shots1
On
Valerio Verre
Sampdoria