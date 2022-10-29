Inter Milan v Sampdoria LIVE - Inter lead Sampdoria in Serie A through Stefan de Vrij header as Nerazzurri chase European spots

Serie A / Matchday 12
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 29.10.2022
Internazionale
Completed
3
0
Sampdoria
    Updated 29/10/2022 at 20:59 GMT
    21:58
    MATCH REPORT - INTER CRUISE TO FOURTH WIN ON THE BOUNCE
    De Vrij, Barella and Correa goals ease Inter to win over Samp
    90'+5
    FULL TIME
    It's all over, and Inter have cruised to a 3-0 win!
    90'+2
    VIDEO - CORREA MAKES IT THREE
    90'
    INTO ADDED TIME
    There will be five minutes of additional time to be played at the end of the second half.
    83'
    FINAL CHANGE FOR INTER
    Hakan Çalhanoglu
    Off
    Hakan Çalhanoglu
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    Kristjan Asllani
    On
    Kristjan Asllani
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    79'
    DUMFRIES LIMPS OFF
    He went down off the ball and looked in pain, but he got himself up and is replaced by Raoul Bellanova in what looks like a precautionary switch.
    Denzel Dumfries
    Off
    Denzel Dumfries
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    Raoul Bellanova
    On
    Raoul Bellanova
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    78'
    RINCON IS THE FINAL CHANGE FOR THE VISITORS
    Filip Djuricic
    Off
    Filip Djuricic
    Sampdoria
    Sampdoria
    Tomás Rincón
    On
    Tomás Rincón
    Sampdoria
    Sampdoria
    78'
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR SAMPDORIA
    Manolo Gabbiadini
    Off
    Manolo Gabbiadini
    Sampdoria
    Sampdoria
    Daniele Montevago
    On
    Daniele Montevago
    Sampdoria
    Sampdoria
    75'
    INTER HEAD FOR FOUR WINS ON THE BOUNCE
    What a finish from Correa! The ball sticks to his feet like glue as he drives towards goal, before unleashing a powerful strike from the edge of the box which beats Audero at his near post.
    73'
    Joaquin Correa
    Goal
    Joaquin Correa
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    GOAL! INTER MILAN 3-0 SAMPDORIA (CORREA)
    Game over! Joaquin Correa comes off the bench to surely seal the three points for Inter with a brilliant finish from outside the box!
    68'
    LUKAKU TIME!
    Lautaro Martínez
    Off
    Lautaro Martínez
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    Romelu Lukaku
    On
    Romelu Lukaku
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    68'
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR INTER
    Edin Dzeko
    Off
    Edin Dzeko
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    Joaquin Correa
    On
    Joaquin Correa
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    67'
    VIEIRA ALSO BOOKED
    Ronaldo Vieira
    Yellow card
    Ronaldo Vieira
    Sampdoria
    Sampdoria
    66'
    CHANGE FOR THE VISITORS
    Francesco Caputo
    Off
    Francesco Caputo
    Sampdoria
    Sampdoria
    Ignacio Pussetto
    On
    Ignacio Pussetto
    Sampdoria
    Sampdoria
    63'
    ONE FOR BASTONI TOO
    Alessandro Bastoni
    Yellow card
    Alessandro Bastoni
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    61'
    A COUPLE OF BOOKINGS
    Manolo Gabbiadini
    Yellow card
    Manolo Gabbiadini
    Sampdoria
    Sampdoria
    61'
    MARTINEZ STRAIGHT AT AUDERO
    The striker tries to find his way through a congested Sampdoria defence, and in the end looks to bend an effort into the bottom right corner, but it's too central and doesn't trouble Audero.
    60'
    SHOULD BE THREE!
    Skriniar has a free header from a free kick, but can only graze the ball as it flashes across goal.
    57'
    FERARRI ALSO IN THE BOOK
    Valerio Verre
    Yellow card
    Valerio Verre
    Sampdoria
    Sampdoria
    52'
    VERRE BOOKED
    It's for a nasty challenge on Martinez. He goes in for the ball, but goes over the top of it and catches Martinez on the thigh with his studs.
    Gonzalo Villar
    Off
    Gonzalo Villar
    Sampdoria
    Sampdoria
    Valerio Verre
    On
    Valerio Verre
    Sampdoria
    Sampdoria