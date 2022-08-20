INTER MILAN V SPEZIA LIVE - CALHANOGLU DOUBLES NERAZZURRI LEAD AFTER MARTINEZ OPENER
Serie A / Matchday 2
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 20.08.2022
Live
76'
MORE INTER CHANGES
Gagliardini and Correa are on for Inter, with both of of their goalscorers, Calhanoglu and Martinez, coming off.
71'
CHANCE FOR SPEZIA
It's a good one, too. The ball falls to Strelec, who has just come on, six yards out from a corner.
But he can't get his foot around the ball on the turn and fires wide - that was a let-off for Inter.
68'
LUKAKU REPLACED
Lukaku's evening is up - he is off for Edin Dzeko. Gosens is also on for Dimarco on the left wing.
Spezia have made two changes as well: Hristov and Strelec are on for Caldara and Sala.
66'
CALHA BLOCKED
Calhanoglu lines up another effort at the edge of the box, but a Spezia defender rushes out to block. Just as well...
63'
THE DANGER DUO
58'
INTER ON TOP
Inter look like a team that is happy to play out the rest of this game now. Spezia have been completely outplayed tonight - they are yet to register a shot as the hour mark approaches.
52'
GOAL CALHANOGLU! INTER 2-0 SPEZIA
It has been coming. Inter get their second, and in all likelihood wrap up the victory, with a well-worked team goal.
Lukaku dribbles into the box and lays off a pass to Skriniar. The defender's attempted return ball is intercepted, but only as far as Calhanoglu, who guides a low finish home.
48'
DE VRIJ OFF TARGET
There has certainly been no shortage of corners today, as Inter win their ninth of the match early in the second half.
Again it doesn't come to much, as De Vrij heads over.
46'
PEEP!
We're back underway at San Siro, with Inter leading 1-0 against Spezia.
20:36
LU-LA IS BACK!
20:32
HALF TIME: INTER 1-0 SPEZIA
Martinez's superb goal is the difference at the break, and it's well deserved.
Lukaku came close to doubling that lead when he hit the bar, while Dumfries has twice had good chances denied by Spezia goalkeeper Dragowski.
The visitors have offered next to nothing in attack, and face an uphill battle to get back into this.
44'
LUKAKU OFF THE BAR!
Inter are really pushing now, and Lukaku is inches away from doubling their lead.
The striker gets on the end of Dimarco's cross, but his header from six yards out hits the bar!
From the resulting corner, Martinez stretches to try and nudge in a nod-down, but he's off target.
40'
DUMFRIES DENIED AGAIN
How will Spezia react? That goal has put the wind in Inter's sails and brought the crowd to life, as the hosts almost double their lead.
Dumfries is again in a superb position as he's slipped clean through in the box, but Dragowski does well to spread himself as he rushes out to block the wing-back's angled finish.
35'
GOAL MARTINEZ! INTER 1-0 SPEZIA
The answer is yes! It's a classic LuLa link-up that puts Inter ahead with their first home goal of the season.
A high pass to Lukaku is nodded down by the Belgian into Martinez's path, and the Argentina international smashes a finish into the bottom corner from outside the box. Outstanding goal.
32'
DUMFRIES MISSES
Another Inter chance! It's that man Dumfries again, as the Dutchman gets into a good shooting position in the box but blazes his finish over the bar. Are Spezia starting to creak?
31'
LAUTARO THREATENS
There's a chance! Dimarco swings in a corner from the left and it's punched clear by Dragowski.
But Brozovic drives it back into the box and it lands in Martinez's path, who swivels and rattles a shot into the side-netting.
30'
CHANCES AT A PREMIUM
It's all a bit quiet out there as we hit the half-hour mark.
Dragowski's earlier save on Dumfries was certainly the biggest chance so far, but Spezia are otherwise doing well to frustrate Inter's attacking efforts with their compact, organised defence.
22'
CORNERS COME TO NOTHING
Spezia win another corner as De Vrij's awkward pass-back to Handanovic bounces too high for the goalkeeper to clear.
It comes to nothing again, and Inter go up the other end to win a corner of their own as Martinez's cross is blocked. But the set piece is dealt with, and we're goalless as the clock ticks past the opening quarter of this match.
18'
SPEZIA CORNER
Spezia get a corner in a rare raid into Inter territory, but it's hacked clear.
15'
DRAGOWSKI AT THE DOUBLE
Replays of that earlier chance show how Dragowski was quick to get back up to make a second save - it was top work from the goalkeeper, who joined Spezia this summer from Fiorentina.