Serie A: Torino 2-1 AC Milan as it happened - Stefano Pioli's side suffer damaging defeat

Serie A / Matchday 12
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/torino/teamcenter.shtml
Torino
Completed
2
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
Live
Live Updates
Eurosport UK
By
Eurosport UK
Updated 30/10/2022 at 22:23 GMT
Torino stun Milan as champions fall six points behind leaders Napoli
End of 2nd Half
FT
Live comment icon
FULL-TIME: TORINO 2-1 AC MILAN
A damaging defeat for AC Milan! Conceding two goals in two first-half minutes has ultimately cost them the game.
The Rossoneri remain six points adrift of leaders Napoli.
90'+1
DEFLECTED
Rebic's shot from the free-kick is deflected behind for a corner.
90'
Live comment icon
FIVE MINUTES ADDED ON!
90'
FREE-KICK TO MILAN
Lukic handles the ball on the edge of the box, giving Milan a free-kick on the edge of the box. Is this the Rossoneri's big moment...?
88'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD!
Linetty is the latest Torino player to go into the book.
Karol Linetty
Yellow card
Karol Linetty
Torino
Torino
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
87'
DESPERATION
Milan go direct as their desperation increases. Torino are holding on rather comfortably at the moment.
84'
Live comment icon
TORINO SUBS
On: Linetty, Adopo
Off: Ricci, Miranchuk
Aleksey Miranchuk
Off
Aleksey Miranchuk
Torino
Torino
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
Michel Ndary Adopo
On
Michel Ndary Adopo
Torino
Torino
82'
NOT GREAT
Rebic's deflected shot hits Giroud and goes behind for a goal-kick. It's been that kind of night for Milan.
80'
TIME RUNNING OUT FOR MILAN
Milan haven't really built on their goal. They're struggling to find any rhythm at the moment. With 10 minutes to play, it's hard to see the Rossoneri grabbing an equaliser.
Bennacer adds to Pioli's frustration with a ballooned shot.
78'
Live comment icon
AC MILAN SUB
On: Giroud
Off: Messias
Junior Messias
Off
Junior Messias
AC Milan
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Olivier Giroud
On
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
AC Milan
77'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD
Pobega goes into the referee's notebook.
Tommaso Pobega
Yellow card
Tommaso Pobega
AC Milan
AC Milan
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls4
Fouls against1
76'
Live comment icon
TORINO SUB
On: Zima
Off: Schurrs
Perr Schuurs
Off
Perr Schuurs
Torino
Torino
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
David Zima
On
David Zima
Torino
Torino
-
WATCH: MILAN ARE PRESENTED A GIFT
73'
Live comment icon
TORINO SUBS
On: Rodriguez and Karamoh
Off: Buongiorno and Pellegri
Alessandro Buongiorno
Off
Alessandro Buongiorno
Torino
Torino
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
Ricardo Rodríguez
On
Ricardo Rodríguez
Torino
Torino
71'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD
Torino need to hold their nerve. Feeling a sense of injustice, Pellegri is booked.
Pietro Pellegri
Yellow card
Pietro Pellegri
Torino
Torino
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against3
71'
SENT TO THE STANDS!
Torino manager Juric has been sent to the stands by the referee. He felt there was a foul in the build-up to Milan's goal and has failed to calm down in the minutes thereafter.
70'
Live comment icon
MILAN SUB
On: Bennacer
Off: Tonali
Sandro Tonali
Off
Sandro Tonali
AC Milan
AC Milan
Fouls against1
Free Kicks3
Ismaël Bennacer
On
Ismaël Bennacer
AC Milan
AC Milan
67'
Live comment icon
Junior Messias
Goal
Junior Messias
AC Milan
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
TORINO 1-2 AC MILAN (JUNIOR MESSIAS)
A mix-up at the back gifts Milan a way back into the game!
Racing off his line, Torino goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic gets in the way of his defender Buongiorno and it allows Messias an empty net to slot the ball into!
-