Sadio Mane was the scourge of Manchester City once again as Liverpool booked a spot in the FA Cup final for the first time since 2012 with an impressive 3-2 win that maintains their bid for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Senegalese forward netted a priceless equaliser to earn a 2-2 Premier League draw in a title showdown at the Etihad Stadium just six days ago, and he took centre stage at Wembley after Ibrahima Konate had netted in his third consecutive game to open the scoring with a header on nine minutes.

Mane then charged down a hesitant Zack Steffen to tackle the stand-in City stopper and slide the ball home for Liverpool’s second of the afternoon just eight minutes later. It was a huge mistake from the Citizens’ second-choice keeper and rubber-stamped the feeling that Pep Guardiola’s selection gamble had dramatically backfired.

Indeed, the City boss had suggested he had no choice in picking a less than full-strength side following their Champions League exertions at Atletico Madrid in midweek, and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds ruthlessly took advantage.

Mane struck again on the stroke of half time with a sizzling near post volley to round off a neat move on the edge of the penalty area and cap a fairytale first 45 for the Merseysiders.

City desperately needed an early response and got it within a minute of the restart when Jack Grealish fired in a first-time strike from Gabriel Jesus’ pass.

Alisson produced two excellent saves to deny Jesus when the Brazilian was set free while Mo Salah went close for the Reds as both sides had chances in a more even second half.

Bernardo Silva did pull another goal back in stoppage time to set up a nervy finale but Klopp's men held out to edge over the line.

The victory means Liverpool will meet Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final and remain in the hunt for four trophies. City cannot win the treble but the Premier League and Champions League are still in their sights.

Next up, the focus switches back to the Premier League title race. Liverpool host Manchester United on Tuesday while Manchester City will aim to bounce from this loss at home to Brighton on Wednesday.

Talking Point

Another cracker between two giants but City will rue selection. Liverpool completely bossed the first period and looked like cantering to a surprisingly routine victory. City eventually had other ideas and it could have been some spectacle if they had snatched that second goal earlier.

The better side undoubtedly won on the day but Guardiola will privately rue his choice of starting XI even if he did feel it was enforced. Kevin de Bruyne remained on the bench along with the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Ruben Dias and Rodri while you wonder how many of Liverpool’s goals Ederson would have avoided conceding.

The pre-match perception among media that cover City was that Guardiola was prioritising the Premier League match against Brighton and the importance of that will only intensify now as they bid for glory on two fronts.

As for Liverpool, the big games just keep coming with rivals Man United and Everton up next week. It remains a tall order to push for four trophies – and the PL is not in their hands – but all they can do is keep winning and this victory will only galvanise belief within the camp.

Man of the match

Sadio Mane (Liverpool). What a season this could turn out to be for the 30-year-old when you factor in his heroics on the international stage with Senegal as well. His club form has been questioned at times this term but he now has 18 goals for the Reds in this campaign thanks to this match-winning brace. His hard work off the ball paid off with the second of the day while his brilliant volley proved decisive.

Player Ratings

MAN CITY: Steffen 4, Cancelo 6, Stones 7, Ake 7, Zinchenko 6, Fernandinho 6, Bernardo Silva 6, Foden 6, Grealish 7, Jesus 6, Sterling 6. Subs: Mahrez n/a.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 8, Alexander-Arnold 7, Konate 8, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 7, Fabinho 8, Thiago 8, Keita 7, Diaz 8, Mane 9, Salah 7. Subs: Henderson 6, Jota n/a, Firmino n/a, Jones n/a.

Key moments

09’ – GOAL! – Man City 0-1 Liverpool. Konate rises above Ake to thump a header from a left-wing corner into the net.

17’ – GOAL! – Man City 0-2 Liverpool. It's an absolute horror show for Steffen. He takes too long dealing with the ball at his feet and Mane slides in to bundle the ball home. A gift!

45’ – GOAL! – Man City 0-3 Liverpool. Mane volleys a wonderful strike beyond Steffen at his near post after some neat passing around the edge of the box ended with a delightful flick into his path from Thiago.

47’ – GOAL! – Man City 1-3 Liverpool. Grealish rifles a first-time strike into the corner after a lovely run and turn from Jesus had allowed the Brazilian to cut it back from the right side of the Liverpool area.

70’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! Jesus is set free on Alisson but the keeper is out well and pulls off a magnificent one-on-one save with his left boot.

90+1’ – GOAL! – Man City 2-3 Liverpool. Mahrez beats Robertson to a diagonal ball and charges to the right byline. He fires it across goal and Bernardo Silva arrives at the back post to tuck home. Barnstorming finale incoming!

90+2’ – MAN CITY CHANCES! The Citizens are camped in the Liverpool area. Fernandinho and Mahrez both see shots deflected over before a Sterling strike hits the midriff of the Reds keeper.

90+4’ – LIVERPOOL CHANCES! Salah bursts free on to Firmino's pass. He could play out time but cuts inside and shoots wide. City try to pour forward but it's Firmino with another chance to finish it for Liverpool - but he's denied by Steffen.

Key Stats

Liverpool have scored 19 goals from corners in all competitions this season, the most of any Premier League side, with Ibrahima Konaté scoring the last three of these in each of his last three appearances.

Mané has netted 10 goals against Man City, only scoring more against Crystal Palace (13) since he arrived in England in 2014. In fact, since the start of the 2014-15 season, no player has scored more goals against the Citizens in all competitions.

Mané is the first Liverpool player to score twice in an FA Cup semi-final since Robbie Fowler against Aston Villa in 1996, while he’s the first to score a brace for the Reds at Wembley since Steve McManaman in the League Cup final against Bolton in 1995.

Manchester City are only the second side to be eliminated from the semi-final stage of the FA Cup in three consecutive seasons, after Manchester United from 1963-64 to 1965-66.

