In case you weren’t aware, one point separates Premier League leaders Manchester City from Liverpool with eight games remaining.

There’s also City hosting Liverpool on Sunday, in a match being billed as a title decider.

Jurgen Klopp doesn’t quite agree, however.

“If we win against City, which is difficult enough, I don’t think anybody would think that’s it – decided, because of the quality of opponent.," Klopp said. "We play now against the best team in the world. That’s how it is. We will give it a try.”

Of course, Klopp is right. This match may well sway the odds in favour of one team, but the path is hardly plain sailing from next week onwards – for either side.

Liverpool have a tougher run-in on paper, but there will be more variables at play, including matches against teams that may well have switched off with Premier League safety secured and European places out of reach. Come the latter stages of the season, that should apply for Aston Villa, who host Liverpool then travel to City on the final day, as well as a Southampton side who welcome Liverpool in the penultimate round of fixtures.

Premier League run-in

Liverpool: Man City (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (H), Newcastle (A), Tottenham (H), Aston Villa (A), Southampton (A), Wolves (H)

Man City: Liverpool (H), Brighton (H), Watford (H), Leeds (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Aston Villa (H) – away match vs Wolves TBC

City also travel to West Ham and Wolves, both still in contention for a top-four place, and more than capable of taking points of Pep Guardiola’s side.

And of course, there is the Champions League and FA Cup too. City meet Liverpool in the FA Cup semis on April 16, while both will look to advance to the last four of the Champions League as well after winning their respective first legs on Tuesday

It is where you want to be at this stage of the season, but something will have to give, and Klopp is at least realistic to the prospect of coming up short in every remaining competition.

“What we did in the last few months, since the season started, we created a basis. We are in this quarter-final, an [FA Cup] semi-final, and the further you go in competitions the harder it gets – that’s unfortunately the truth,” Klopp added.

“You barely reach a final and play against a team and win 8-0. That doesn’t happen, it will be really tough. Everybody knows about the importance of the next game, but after this game there will be other games – in other competitions but in the Premier League as well.

“If you cannot be first you want to be second. If you are behind you want to come closer. If you are closer you want to overtake. That’s the situation. I was happy we’ve given it a proper try.”

A stellar 2022 has helped Liverpool revive the title race. They are unbeaten in the league this calendar year, with a 10-game winning run closing the gap on City, who are far from out of form but saw their healthy advantage diminish after draws with Southampton and Crystal Palace, plus defeat to Tottenham in February.

It has set up a blockbuster finish, starting with Sunday’s encounter, and though the title will be in the grasp of the victor, there is enough to suggest a couple more twists will come before May 22.

