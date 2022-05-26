Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Sevilla's Brazilian defender Diego Carlos for an undisclosed fee.

The club announced that they had reached an agreement with the Spanish outfit for the 29-year-old, who will travel to England to complete a medical and finalise personal terms.

The centre-back, who joined Sevilla from Nantes in 2019, has helped the club to three successive fourth-placed finishes in La Liga, as well as featuring in the successful Europa League-winning side of 2020. Incidentally, it was Carlos' shot that led to the winning goal against Inter Milan in the match after taking a deflection off Romelu Lukaku.

Diego Carlos also represented his country at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, helping Brazil to a gold medal.

The defender follows the signings this summer of Boubacar Kamara from Marseille , and the Philippe Coutinho transfer from Barcelona after a successful loan spell last season.

Sevilla confirmed the news in a statement on their website

"Sevilla FC would like to thank the player for his work during all these years in Seville and wishes him the best of luck in his new journey."

