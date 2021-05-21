Mbappe has agreement with Real Madrid

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that French player representative Bruno Satin believes that Kylian Mbappe has an agreement already with Spanish side Real Madrid. The 22-year-old French international has been linked with a move to Spain, and while PSG want him to sign a deal to 2025 with the ability to leave in 2024, he wants to sign on until 2023 with the chance to leave next summer.

Paper Round’s view: Getting one more year out of Mbappe would be a huge boost to PSG, especially if they were able to retain his resale value, and to give them another year to try to convince him to stay in the long term. Also it gives the economy of football the chance to recover, which would ensure they could demand a high transfer fee should they have to sell.

After Harry Kane’s reported transfer request to Spurs, there have been countless rumours linking him with every top Premier League side , as well as Manchester United. The 27-year-old England international is appealing to Chelsea’s manager, Thomas Tuchel. The Mirror reports the German saying: “If you find any coach around the world who would not like to have Harry Kane in his team, call me.”

Paper Round’s view: Kane is an exceptional striker but let’s not forget that he has played almost 500 professional games and the injuries are stacking up. For a manager, they have to look to the short term because that is what they are judged on above all else, so bringing in Kane for a year or two at his peak would probably appeal, and Tuchel is no fool in that respect.

Barcelona close in on Memphis and Aguero

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is set to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, and the Daily Mail believes that the 32-year-old Argentine will switch to Barcelona in order to link up with international teammate Lionel Messi. There is also the belief that he will be joined by Lyon’s forward Memphis Depay, who is available for nothing this summer.

Paper Round’s view: Aguero would be a traditional number nine who could make the best of Messi’s approach play, and Memphis offers the ability to attack down both flanks as well as down the middle. Given the financial problems at Barcelona, the fact they are both available on a free transfer means that it would be foolish to turn down their presence if they can be secured.

Santo knew ahead of time of Wolves exit

The Sun newspaper reports that Wolverhampton Wanderers’ manager Nuno Espirito Santo knew that this weekend’s Premier League game against Manchester United would be his last for the club , well before the announcement came. The club told him before their midweek game against Everton, and then announced that he was leaving by mutual consent.

Paper Round’s view: While Wolves have become somewhat stale under Santo, that is perhaps inevitable given the relatively limited funds that are now available, the impact of the coronavirus, and the fact Santo has been there for a few years. It is very possibly the right time to make a change but they are taking a risk that whoever comes next will struggle to match him.

