Juventus have seemingly won the race for Dusan Vlahovic, with a deal on the brink of being signed.

The Serbian forward is one of the hottest properties in European football, with a host of clubs vying for his signature.

Ad

Arsenal and Tottenham had hopes of striking a deal with Fiorentina, but Juventus elbowed all rivals out of the way earlier this month.

Transfers Why Vlahovic could be 'one of the best Arsenal signings of recent years' - Inside Europe 07/01/2022 AT 16:16

According to reports, the Old Lady have struck a deal with the Viola worth €75 million.

Personal terms have also been agreed, with the 21-year-old giving the green light on a deal until the summer of 2026 - with the option for an extra year.

It is expected that Vlahovic will undergo a medical in the coming days, with the only potential stumbling block being the player tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Fiorentina do not foresee a problem, as they have already settled on a replacement with Arthur Cabral already in Italy ready to sign a deal to take him from Basel to Serie A.

Serie A 'Ready for the big jump' - Vlahovic has outgrown his Fiorentina surroundings - Inside Europe 11/11/2021 AT 16:26