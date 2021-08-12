PSG's Galactico project continues

Paris Saint-Germain have just added Lionel Messi to their squad and are already plotting to team him up with Cristiano Ronaldo. AS reveal that the Ligue 1 club are planning for next summer after accepting that World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe will refuse to extend his stay in the French capital and will leave for free upon the expiration of his contract in 2022. Mbappe will most likely join Real Madrid, where his idol Ronaldo used to play, while PSG will sign the Portuguese forward as his replacement. Ronaldo will be free to move to Paris as his Juventus contract expires next summer too.

Paper Round's view: Obviously signing Ronaldo will be huge for PSG. Teaming him up with Neymar and Messi will bring their front three to a whole new level of 'Galactico'. There's no doubt that having the two greatest players of all time in your squad is a massive move. However, we all need to remember that the club are allowing Mbappe to leave... for FREE. This should be a crime. The French forward is just 22 years old, while Ronaldo will be 37 by next summer. PSG are putting all their eggs into the 'superstar' basket instead of thinking about the long-term future of their club.

'Desperate' Pep keen to get £120m Kane deal done

The Sun state that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is "desperate" for his club to sign Harry Kane next week. The England captain has not kept his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur quiet and there were even reports that he refused to re-join his boyhood club for training last week. Guardiola is worried that City could have a "disastrously slow start to the season", so wants to submit a bid worth £120 million for the Spurs striker. Kane still has three years remaining on his current contract and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is "adamant" that the club will not sell their prized asset for under £160 million.

Paper Round's view: This won't be a simple transfer. There's no way that City will happily stump up £160 million, while Levy is a notoriously tough negotiator. Why would Spurs budge on their asking price when Kane has already committed himself to three more years in north London? Tottenham know that Guardiola is "desperate" for a new striker after the exit of Sergio Aguero this summer. And not just any striker... Man City want Kane. The Premier League champions might've shot themselves in the foot by agreeing to pay £100 million for Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. If Grealish is worth £100 million, Kane is worth more than £120 million.

Arsenal have hit the brakes in the summer transfer window, but the Athletic report that the Gunners will look to bounce back from a rejected bid for their "number one target" Aaron Ramsdale. Arsenal have identified Barcelona stopper Neto as an alternative target and could even sign him on loan to save transfer funds. The Premier League club also haven't given up on the possibility of re-signing Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid, and are "prepared to do what is necessary to sign him". However, Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar is also being discussed as a potential signing, with the club exploring either a €25 million offer or a loan bid for the 23-year-old.

Paper Round's view: It wouldn't be a summer transfer window if Arsenal weren't scrambling around to desperately complete their deals on the eve of the Premier League season. Who knows why a £35 million-rated Ramsdale was the club's "number one target"? Surely the money would be better spent improving other positions - such as right-back, attacking-midfield and by signing a new centre-forward. The club has clearly struggled with selling players, but it shouldn't be an excuse. The rumoured incoming deals aren't good enough to propel the Gunners back into the Premier League's top four. Top six would be a huge ask with the current squad.

Tottenham Hotspur have turned their attention away from Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez after their £60-million deal collapsed following the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea. The Express reveal that Lautaro is set to sign a new long-term contract at San Siro and now Spurs have stepped their pursuit of fellow Serie A striker Dusan Vlahovic. Tottenham are ready to table a "formal offer" for the 21-year-old, but have not contacted Fiorentina just yet. Atletico Madrid have already submitted an offer for the Fiorentina forward worth £45 million plus add-ons.

Paper Round's view: So... Tottenham's "Plan A" is to partner Vlahovic with Harry Kane, but the club definitely need a replacement ready if Kane were to depart in the coming weeks. Spurs need to move quickly because if Atleti have already tabled a big-money bid, they will be in a better position than the Premier League club. Atletico Madrid won La Liga last season, will be playing in the Champions League this campaign and they will be in a prime position to defend their title with the ongoing circuses at both Barcelona and Real Madrid. Tottenham need to hurry up and get involved, otherwise they risk missing out on yet another attacking target.

