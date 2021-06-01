Manchester City could offer striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Nathan Ake to Tottenham Hotspur in exchange for wantaway striker Harry Kane, according to the Daily Mail

England captain Harry Kane has expressed his desire to leave the club this summer in his hunt for trophies, and there´s no safer bet than Man City for that.

But with three years left on his contract, Tottenham owner Daniel Levy is unlikely to let him go on the cheap or without suitable reinforcements lined up.

Transfers Man City and Man Utd set to battle for Kane after Haaland plans stay - Paper Round 29/05/2021 AT 05:12

City are one of the few clubs worldwide that could afford Kane, but according to reports by the Mail they´d prefer a swap a deal due to cashflow problems caused by the pandemic.

And with Spurs reportedly keen on Jesus and Ake, who have both struggled to nail down spots in the first team, a rare exchange of players could prove a match made in heaven.

Nathan Ake of Manchester City shakes hands with teammate Raheem Sterling Image credit: Getty Images

Kane, meanwhile, could provide the final piece of the jigsaw at City given the club played most of the season without a striker, and looked a little toothless in their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final.

Premier League No one compares to 'world's best striker' Kane - Anderton 27/05/2021 AT 16:04