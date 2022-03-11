Manchester City have a deal in place to sign Erling Haaland in the summer from Borussia Dortmund, according to a report.

Norway international Haaland has blossomed into one of the hottest attacking prospects in world football, and has a host of big teams interested in his signature.

Ad

He has a release clause of £63 million in his Dortmund contract and seems certain to move on from the German club in the summer.

Ballon d'Or Ballon d’Or overhauled in major shake up to award 9 HOURS AGO

City have long held an interest, as have the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola has been working hard on finding the best solution for his client, and the Daily Mail claims City are set to put the finishes touches to a deal for the striker.

According to the Mail, “Sources in Germany close to the move have told Sportsmail they now expect the 21-year-old to choose a switch to the Etihad Stadium. They say personal terms have been discussed and the framework of the transfer is ready to be signed off by City chiefs.”

As well as the fee due to Dortmund, there are likely to be substantial add-ons which could take the fee towards the £100m mark, but that has not put City off - claims the Mail.

City have not replaced the legendary Sergio Aguero, and manager Pep Guardiola said recently that his team are in need of a central striker.

‘The club needs a striker, definitely’ - Guardiola

At 21, Haaland offers greater scope in terms of longevity and potential sell-on value, but it is his goalscoring prowess that is the big draw and he could be bound for City - a team his father played for from 2000-2003.

The rumours are likely to continue to swirl until Haaland's next destination is confirmed.

Former Norway international and now journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft has said nothing has changed with regard to Haaland's situation.

Transfers Haaland makes Barca contract demand, Man Utd crisis deepens – Paper Round A DAY AGO