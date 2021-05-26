Just weeks after winning their first Serie A title in over a decade, Inter Milan are in turmoil.

Head coach Antonio Conte has departed and there are reports that several key players could follow him out of the door with Inter needing to raise money due to their bad financial situation.

While Conte could be set to return to the Premier League or move to Spain, which star players could leave San Siro in the upcoming transfer window?

Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku has been fantastic for Inter since joining from Manchester United in 2019, scoring 23 goals in his debut season in Serie A and 24 this year to help fire his side to the title.

He signed a five-year deal with Inter and reportedly had a strong relationship with Conte.

However, with Conte now gone, it has been reported that Chelsea might be interested in bringing Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea signed Lukaku as an 18-year-old in 2011 but he didn't get many chances in the first team as he was loaned out and then sold in 2014.

Lukaku cost Inter £74m and would likely fetch more if he was sold this summer after his excellent form over the last few years. Reports in Italy say Inter would want over £100m for the 28-year-old.

Lautaro Martinez

Another one of Inter’s key assets, Martinez scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists in Serie A last season as he formed a strong partnership with Lukaku.

He was involved in a confrontation with Conte during the end of the season when he was substituted having been sent on as a sub earlier in the game.

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez Image credit: Getty Images

However, both seemed to see the funny side a few days later as they arranged a ‘boxing match’ during a training session.

It has been reported by Marca that Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have reportedly been in touch with Martinez’s agent to discuss a potential move.

Alessandro Bastoni

Bastoni made 41 appearances for Inter Milan last season as he established himself as an integral part of their defence.

It has been reported for a while that he has agreed a new deal with Inter but nothing has been confirmed yet and the club’s financial situation could complicate matters.

Alessandro Bastoni con la maglia dell'Inter Image credit: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola is said to be a big fan and Corriere dello Sport believe he would "do anything" to bring Bastoni to Manchester City because he has been "seduced" by his ability to play out from the back.

The impressive 22-year-old is part of Italy’s provisional squad for Euro 2020.

Milan Skriniar

Long linked with a move to the Premier League, Skriniar has been a regular starter in Inter’s defence over the last four seasons.

He is under contract with the Serie A champions until 2023 and said earlier this month that he plans to stay.

Milan Skriniar of FC Internazionale seen in action during the Serie A 2020/21 football match between FC Internazionale and Sassuolo at the San Siro Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

"There have been rumours, there are and there will be. However, I have never listened to or commented them…If I will defend the title with the Inter shirt next year? Yes, of course."

But could Skriniar’s plans be impacted by Conte’s exit?

Achraf Hakimi

Like Skriniar, Hakimi seemed to indicate that he would stay at Inter when he pointed to the club badge after the final game of the season.

But he is another player who could be sold for a decent sum in the transfer window.

Hakimi was signed for £36m from Real Madrid last summer and, after a strong season, has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

The full-back spent two seasons on loan with Borussia Dortmund before joining Inter in 2020.

Nicolo Barella

Midfielder Barella has become a key player for Inter since joining in 2019.

Former Inter captain Nicola Berti said recently that he thinks Barella “knows how to do everything” and could be the club’s “captain for the next 10 years”.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, who would be a big loss for Inter if he departs.

It has been reported that the club are keen to extend his contract.

