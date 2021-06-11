09:40 - Aurier agrees PSG personal terms

Serge Aurier has edged closer to the Tottenham Hotspur exit door by reportedly agreeing personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain.

Football Insider reports that the Ivory Coast international is in talks with PSG over a return to the Parc des Princes and that a move is close to being finalised.

Timo Werner (FC Chelsea; rechts) im Zweikampf mit Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) Image credit: Getty Images

PSG will apparently sign Aurier, who is out of contract at Spurs in 2022, on a four-year deal with all parties keen for an agreement to be reached soon.

I hope PSG have a goalkeeper who can save penalties...

09:25 - Lewandowski wants new challenge

Robert Lewandowski wants a new challenge and would like to sample a new culture and country, opening the door for Real Madrid to make a move, according to reports.

Spanish newspaper AS claims the Polish striker is ready to move on from Bayern Munich where he has spent the last seven years of his career.

The report also references how Lewandowski's "dream" is to play for Real Madrid, who have previously shown an interest in the player and would be interested again should he become available.

09:10 - Milinkovic-Savic as a replacement for Gini?

Liverpool reportedly see Sergey Milinkovic-Savic as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum after the Dutchman left to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

That's according to Italian newspaper Il Messagero who say Milinkovic-Savic is on Liverpool's radar and that the Serbian could be available for €60m.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Image credit: Imago

Of course, Milinkovic-Savic was previously linked with a move to Manchester United and has been a bit of a star for Lazio for a number of years.

Would he be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp's side?

08:45 - Hello and welcome!

Good morning! Are you ready for another day of transfer madness? Of course, the Euros start today, but the transfer window is open and clubs across the Premier League and Europe are already doing deals.

Let's start off with some news of Harry Kane's future - Juventus are reportedly lining up an offer for the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

Kane has been pretty open about his desire to find a new challenge this summer, sparking strong speculation linking him with Manchester City.

But Calciomercato claims Juventus are now considering an offer for the England captain, with Max Allegri keen to add a world class striker to his squad.

