09:10 - Bernardo on the way out at City?

Let's start with some Manchester City transfer news this morning and it seems Bernardo Silva could be on his way out of the Premier League champions this summer.

The Telegraph reports that the Portuguese midfielder could be a casualty of the club's rebuild and that a number of clubs from across Europe have already registered their interest.

City have already been quite bullish in saying they will look to spend big in the transfer window, but could that mean a number of players leaving? Raheem Sterling is also apparently up for sale.

Bernardo Silva Image credit: Getty Images

08:55 - Welcome!

Graham Ruthven will be here in five minutes. But first, here's a tasty line from Gazzetta in Italy , who claim Cristiano Ronaldo is part of a bumper three-way transfer involving Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi. In short: Mbappe will join Real Madrid, Ronaldo will replace him at PSG and Icardi will hop from the French capital to Juventus.

So which player do Real Madrid lose in all of this? Well, Sergio Ramos is heading out of the club, according to this morning's Paper Round . But then we have heard this before...

