PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt has revealed Donyell Malen is set to leave the club this summer.

Malen has caught the eye of several clubs at Euro 2020 and Liverpool are reportedly keen to sign the forward.

The 22-year-old Dutch forward bagged 27 goals for PSV last season and Schmidt conceded it was unlikely PSV will keep hold of Malen.

Euro 2020 'Crazy to write off Germany' - Klopp's warning for England over Euro 2020 clash 6 HOURS AGO

"That's how it goes in football, especially at PSV, we lose one or two good players every year," Schmidt told Dutch news outlet NOS

It has been clear to me for some time that Donyell and Denzel (Dumfries) are likely to leave. Actually last summer.

“I also take it into account and if they do stay, that is great.

"But we have to prepare ourselves that we will have to play without both next season.”

Malen would not come cheap after an excellent showing at Euro 2020 even after a big miss in the last-16 defeat to the Czech Republic.

PSV will demand £34 million and reports in Germany claim Liverpool have opened talks to sign the attacker.

Malen is a former Arsenal player but was sold to PSV in 2017 for just £540,000. The Reds will face competition to sign Malen, with Borussia Dortmund also linked with a swoop.

Liverpool have already made one big summer signing with the addition of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

The centre-back comes in after an injury-stricken campaign for Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool played most of the 2020/21 season without any of their first-choice defenders and Konate has been tipped to go straight into the team alongside Van Dijk.

Wijnaldum to wear rainbow armband in Budapest game

Another forward appears a priority for Jurgen Klopp, who will lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the African Cup of Nations in January.

Liverpool are expected to sell Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi this summer making the addition of another goalscorer even more important.

Transfers Sterling ready to quit Man City after being offered to Spurs - Paper Round A DAY AGO