Manchester City are continuing to look at attacking options for this summer in case they fail in their bid to land Harry Kane.

Kane is the top target and City intend to make an offer that will test the resolve of chairman Daniel Levy, who is continuing to insist privately that he would not even consider a sale of his captain for less than £150 million.

It is with that in mind that City must also consider other ways to restructure their attack.

Romelu Lukaku of Inter Milan is a known target, while Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix remains of interest and Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal is a player also on their radar. Oyarzabal was strongly considered before the club signed Ferran Torres last summer.

An alternate option could also be Lautaro Martinez, though at this stage they only have reports on the Inter Milan player and have not made any contact.

The interest in Felix is something we detailed on Eurosport back in March . City have long-held interest in him and looked into signing the Portugal international before he left Benfica to move to Atletico Madrid in 2019 for €126m. It is believed they also touched base through third-party agents a year ago, to see how things were going and whether there was any chance of him becoming available.

Felix’s situation seems uncertain right now and interestingly Atletico are showing interest in signing Bernardo Silva.

Silva is looking increasingly likely to be one of the big-name exits as City remodel for next season and is keen on the idea of moving to La Liga. Sources are indicating that he is keen to leave English football and that City are willing to let him leave if a suitable offer comes in.

It is believed they are generally not open to any swap deal offers for Silva - the prospect of Saul Niguez has been mooted - as the aim of selling any big-name stars this summer would be to help bring in their top targets Jack Grealish and Kane.

Felix may, potentially, be a different case though, given their long term interest.

Pep Guardiola expects two or three significant signings to arrive this summer and it has been interesting to see how Sterling raised his game while playing in an attack with Kane and Phil Foden against Croatia at the weekend.

Sterling enjoys playing with someone of Kane’s style and we are getting a glimpse of how City would love to line up next season. During Euro 2020 Kane’s representatives will be sounded out by agents over what City will propose in terms and the player will then need to decide how hard to push for a transfer after the tournament.

This was always going to be a complicated transfer window for the Premier League champions, who plan conversations with Sterling and Riyad Mahrez over their future roles at the club, while Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte are also potential names that could leave.

Sterling has two years left on his deal and that could be extended. Foden is also likely to sign new terms.

City still have Erling Haaland in their sights too. There seems almost no chance he will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer so if Kane and Lukaku are not attainable, it could be that they delay signing a traditional No.9 for a year so they can join the battle to sign him next summer when his release clause kicks in.

Leeds tempted by Traore - but only for £40m

Leeds United are continuing to show interest in signing Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Big changes are going on at Wolves with boss Nuno Espirito Santo already leaving and star names Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto and Traore all being eyed for potential transfers.

Leeds’ interest in Traore is long-standing and they are trying to determine exactly how much it will take to sign him.

Past indications from Wolves have put the player in the £80m bracket but Leeds would look to pay about half that amount.

Will Cavani give up 7 for Sancho?

The Jadon Sancho saga rumbles on and while the structure and terms of the deal are thrashed out we should begin to consider the next big storyline when they do reach an agreement: his squad number.

The big plan last year was that he would be the club’s iconic new No.7 and the face of an exciting new era.

Yet Edinson Cavani took that shirt number when he signed at the end of last summer’s window - so the next round of negotiating could centre around how they get Sancho into the famous 7.

