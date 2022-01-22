Juventus boss Max Allegri has said that Aaron Ramsey will leave the club next week and that Arthur Melo will remain despite interest from Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s team have reportedly been in talks with Juve in order to bring the 25-year-old Brazilian international to The Emirates for the remainder of the campaign, with Arsenal also willing to extend their coach’s contract

Juventus are said to have been willing to let the former Barcelona man leave if they could secure a replacement in the squad, with Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek mentioned as an option as he struggles for game time at Stamford Bridge.

“This is our team and we’re not going to change anything. Arthur’s part of the Brazil national team, he’s an important player,” Allegri said ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

Ramsey meanwhile has been ignored by Allegri this season and has struggled to maintain the form that saw him earn a free transfer from Arsenal.

He had been linked with a return to north London both with his former club as well as Tottenham, and has more recently been reported as a target of Newcastle United, with Eddie Howe keen to bolster his squad in their relegation battle

Allegri revealed that he expects the 31-year-old to depart imminently, saying; “Aaron’s not with the team as he’s set to leave the club.”

