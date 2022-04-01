City leading Haaland chase

Erling Haaland looks likeliest to join Manchester City, though Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain remain options. Real do not want to pay Mino Raiola’s demands of 30 million euros a year after tax, whereas Manchester City are able to meet the request, and will make him their main striker. As well as that, Marca reports that City are willing to put in a transfer release clause which would allow him to move to Spain in future.

Paper Round’s view: Real’s challenge is not just monetary, although the release clause of 75 million euros plus perhaps 50 million euros gross wages on the 21-year-old Norwegian striker would be tough to afford. The bigger question is perhaps how they can persuade Haaland, who is hardly short on confidence, to share the stage with Kylian Mbappe his most talented peer.

United target Kohn

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has reportedly identified Philipp Kohn as a potential rival to David de Gea for next season. The 23-year-old RB Salzburg goalkeeper was bought by Rangnick for the Austrian club back in 2017, and he believes the German is a better alternative to Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton and Lee Grant as a rival to the Spaniard, reports the Mail.

Paper Round’s view: It would be a huge surprise if Henderson was to stay at the club given the risks to his place in the England international squad. One would assume that he would leave on loan, if not permanently, this summer, and Heaton was signed as a third ‘keeper. Grant is more of a coach now, so there is a need for a genuine reserve for De Gea with the potential to take over later down the line.

United ready to see five players leave

As discussed, Lee Grant is not seen as a real competitor to David de Gea and given he is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer, he is expected to leave, reports The Mirror. There are four others who could join him on the way out. Frenchman Paul Pogba is no closer to a new deal and Jesse Lingard is also expected to look for a new challenge, while Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata will also depart.

Paper Round’s view: It was a mistake to extend Mata’s deal when he had barely featured in the previous season and with other players ready to step in. Cavani is too old for a squad in need of constructive overhaul, and Grant is an afterthought. Both Lingard and Pogba have the talent to make a difference but they are both seemingly keen to leave, so there is no reason to fight for them.

United and Arsenal face battle for Antony

The Sun reports that Manchester United and Arsenal are both tracking Ajax winger Antony, with the 22-year-old Brazilian international rated at around 30 million euros, and also attracting attention from abroad. Also keen on the player are Barcelona in Spain, and German champions Bayern Munich are looking into the player with 12 goals and 10 assists so far this season.

Paper Round’s view: Antony plays on the right wing, and that is a position that both United and Arsenal could do with strengthening, while Barcelona are yet to settle on either Adama Traore or Ousmane Dembele. Bayern Munich need to refresh their squad so their interest could be credible, but it is tough to make the step up from the Netherlands, as Donny van der Beek, Matthijs de Ligt, and Frenkie de Jong have shown over the last few seasons.

