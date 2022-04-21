United line up three defenders

Manchester United are targeting the signature of three defenders, according to The Sun. First up is Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres, and the 25-year-old has a release clause of £49 million. Also up for grabs are Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger, who could join on a free transfer, as well as youngster Manuel Akanji at Borussia Dortmund. Both Phil Jones and Eric Bailly could be sold to make way.

Paper Round’s view: Bailly displayed neither the form or the fitness required to hold down a place at Old Trafford and it’s best for his career and the club if he can move on swiftly. Jones has suffered injury torment of his own, but he was only briefly capable of deserving a place in the first eleven and should have been sold half a decade ago, if not sooner, as he lost his way.

Mourinho back in for Matic

Nemanja Matic has played twice for Jose Mourinho already in his career, first at Chelsea and then moving with him, eventually, to Manchester United. Now the 33-year-old Serbian international has announced he will leave the club this summer despite the chance to extend his contract by another year, and Serie A side Roma - still managed by Mourinho - are keen on the player, says The Mirror.

Paper Round’s view: Being frank, Matic’s lack of mobility has left him out of sorts in the Premier League for a couple of seasons, despite a fine technique. In Italy that might be less of a problem as the pace of the league is still well below the level set in the English top flight. Mourinho loves to have players he can trust so he may overlook any physical decline in the player.

PSG want Ramos to leave

Paris Saint-Germain want Sergio Ramos to leave the club this summer, with Spanish newspaper Marca reporting that the 36-year-old defender has been told he is no longer in the club’s plans. He failed to make a Champions League appearance for them and also has struggled for fitness generally, but there is a worry that no other club will be willing to step in.

Paper Round’s view: Ramos is clearly a committed professional but signing a player who is so old for more than a one-year contract is a risk, and it is one that has backfired for PSG. They have a mishmash of a squad now and if they are to keep their finances in order, then they will have to start finding homes for players that they no longer really want or can afford.

Spurs target six signings

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is keen to make six signings for his side this summer. First up are Torino pair Gleison Bremer, and right wing-back Wilfried Singo. Another player under consideration is former player Christian Eriksen, and Youri Tielemans from Leicester City could join. Sam Johnstone might arrive on a free transfer and Djed Spence of Nottingham Forest would be another player who could help meet homegrown requirements, according to The Telegraph.

Paper Round’s view: Tottenham have been coached into a better side than the one left by Nuno Espirito Santo, and Jose Mourinho before him, but they have much work to do before they get back to their best. A host of signings might be wanted by their Italian manager but that would require plenty of integration and might hold back the club for months yet again.

