Premier League side Newcastle United have launched a bid to sign La Liga title-winner Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, according to various reports.

Trippier joined Atletico from Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 and helped them to win La Liga in the 2020-21 season.

Ad

However, he has been strongly linked with a move back to England beginning last summer and reports suggest Newcastle have moved to try to bring him in.

Premier League Newcastle's game at Southampton on Sunday off due to Covid A DAY AGO

Newcastle will need to agree a fee with Atletico, but it is reported that personal terms have already been sorted with a weekly wage of £150,000 a week for Trippier.

It is also rumoured that a necessary clause has been inserted in case Newcastle do get relegated.

Trippier has previously worked with Magpies’ boss Eddie Howe when he was at Burnley, with the latter signing him permanently after an impressive loan spell from Manchester City.

Transfers Real Madrid want Haaland and Mbappe, Chelsea identify targets - Inside Football YESTERDAY AT 11:53