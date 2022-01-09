Paris Saint-Germain are planning to move for Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Belgium international recently apologised after giving an interview where he suggested he was unhappy at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku was dropped for the recent Premier League draw with Liverpool after he told Italian media he was not enjoying his role under Thomas Tuchel.

He returned for the Carabao Cup victory over Tottenham after holding clear the air talks with his manager.

Although he has reaffirmed his commitment to Chelsea, PSG are said to be interested in bringing him to the French capital.

El Nacional report that the Parisiens are plotting a move worth £75 million for the 28-year-old as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe should he decide to leave the club.

Lukaku has scored seven goals in 19 appearances since rejoining Chelsea from Inter Milan in the summer.

