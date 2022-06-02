Lyon have convinced Alexandre Lacazette to return to the club following the expiration of his Arsenal contract at the end of the month, according to reports.

The France international’s contract expires this summer and will be free to return to the club where he scored 100 league goals before moving to the Gunners.

Lacazette was the last Ligue 1 top scorer who was not a Paris Saint-Germain player back in the 2014-15 season and a return to Lyon would undoubtedly be greeted with great excitement.

L’Equipe report that an announcement confirming Lacazette’s move to Lyon is imminent.

Lacazette is said to want to move back to his boyhood club where he can be their leader on the pitch, despite the Ligue 1 side not qualifying for European football last season. Lyon finished eighth in the Ligue 1 table.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said “We’ll do our best to sign Alexandre Lacazette in June” back in in February.

Earlier this month when asked about signing Lacazette at a press conference for the contract renewals of players Wendie Renard and Maxence Caqueret, he said: “If we need to make compromises to get him, we will.”

Director of Football Vincent Ponsot said at the same press conference: “We will continue until the end, it’s a desire for us [to bring Lacazette back].”

RMC Sport report Lyon striker Moussa Dembele has been informed of Lacazette’s imminent arrival which may see him leave the club despite having a contract until June 2023.

