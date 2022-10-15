Juventus target Gundogan move

Italian team Juventus hope to sign Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer, according to The Sun. The 32-year-old Germany international will be available on a Bosman if his contract is not renewed in the coming months, and there are complications over the renewal. Gundogan has started well this season and he could help Juventus who are struggling with injuries to Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa.

Paper Round’s view: City have been able to keep their best players going well into their thirties, such as their former players David Silva and Sergio Aguero. Gundogan appears to be no different but at 32 he may now consider the chance to move on elsewhere in what will likely be the last big transfer of his career, and City are always on the lookout for new signings.

United want to keep Dalot

Manchester United do not want to lose Diogo Dalot to Barcelona. The Spanish club are keen on the 23-year-old right-back, who this season has usurped Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the undisputed first-choice defender for the flank. The Mirror reports that with Barcelona keen, United will extend his contract by activating a 12-month extension to prevent his departure.

Paper Round’s view: Dalot had a disappointing start to his career at Old Trafford as they struggled under Jose Mourinho, and then he failed to get ahead of Wan-Bissaka when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge. Since Ralf Rangnick’s arrival though he has shown that he is the best right-back at the club, even if he has a way to go to keep his place in the longer term.

Barcelona ready for more spending

After spending £145 million in the summer on improving their squad, and selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Miralem Pjanic, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho to trim the squad, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is still ready to spend this winter, reported the Daily Mail. He said: “We are working with the coach, with the technical secretariat and the director of football for this winter market.”

Paper Round’s view: Laporta and Barcelona have never really managed to get their finances properly sorted before they stretched too far again, and with the club teetering on the edge of a Champions League exit, it appears they are fixing to do the same here. The club seem to refuse the chance to consolidate, and Xavi Hernandez may be firefighting next summer again.

Galtier denies Mbappe strife

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier has denied that there is dressing room strife amid rumours Kylian Mbappe could leave. He said: “Of course we don't kiss every day in the dressing room, it's normal, but I can tell you that this atmosphere is much better than in other places and that it's better than what you say and can imagine.”

Paper Round’s view: PSG have managed to take the success of retaining Kylian Mbappe for at least another two years and maybe three, and turn it into a catastrophe that threatens to derail their whole season. Mbappe’s exit feels inevitable and there is a chance that Lionel Messi will also leave at the end of the season, leaving them with just Neymar up front.

