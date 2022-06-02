Transfers
TRANSFER NEWS LIVE - THE LATEST ON ROMELU LUKAKU, AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI AND JURRIEN TIMBER
10:17
MATA NO PART OF TEN HAG'S PLANS
The 34-year-old will become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June and will reportedly look to find a new club to play for rather than retire.
10:02
MATA LEAVING MAN UTD
Juan Mata is leaving Manchester United when his contract expires this summer, the club have confirmed. The 34-year-old Spanish midfielder played 285 games for the club, scoring 51 goals and winning four trophies.
09:40
BEN MEE SET TO LEAVE BURNLEY
Burnley expect club captain Ben Mee to leave when his contract expires this summer, according to The Athletic. The Clarets will play in the Championship next season after finishing 18th in the Premier League.
Image credit: Getty Images
09:22
AGENT: OZIL GOING NOWHERE
Mesut Ozil will not be leaving Fenerbahce this summer despite his exclusion from the team, his agent Dr Erkut Sogut has told the Daily Mail. Ozil has not played for the Turkish Super Lig club since being excluded in March following a row with interim head coach Ismail Kartal about his fitness. "He’s more mature now, more relaxed in that sense," Sogut said. "He has two more years on his contract, he wants to stay at Fenerbahce, he doesn’t want to go anywhere."
Image credit: Getty Images
09:01
DYBALA ONLY WANTS TO MOVE TO INTER
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Paulo Dybala has turned down Newcastle, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund in favour of moving to Inter Milan.
08:41
EKITIKE HEADING FOR NEWCASTLE?
Newcastle have reportedly had a bid accepted for Reims striker Hugo Ekitike. The highly-rated 19-year-old scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for the Ligue 1 club last season.
08:29
WAN-BISSAKA COULD BE ON THE WAY OUT
That is according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano who says Diogo Dalot will likely be a part of new boss Erik ten Hag's plans for next season. United are reportedly keen to sign Jurrien Timber and are in contact with Ajax to try and get a deal done.
08:22
LUKAKU HEADING BACK TO INTER?
Inter Milan are prepared to make a huge offer for Romelu Lukaku but he would have to accept a pay cut to make it happen, according to The Mirror. The 29-year-old would have to take a cut on his current £200,000-a-week wages, but the Italians are ready to offer £20 million for a one-year loan, with the deal becoming permanent in 2023 with an additional payment of £65m. The Mirror also says that Timo Werner and N’Golo Kante could leave.
Inter Milan to propose huge Lukaku offer - Paper Round
08:14
THE RACE FOR TCHOUAMENI IS ON!
Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain could go toe-to-toe for the second time this transfer window. Kylian Mbappe decided to stay in Ligue 1 and now the same option is open to Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni. PSG have told their league rivals that they will pay 100 million euros for the midfielder, with Real reticent to match that offer.