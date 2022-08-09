Rio Ferdinand has suggested Manchester United should have tried to re-sign Danny Welbeck this summer to improve their striking options.

Welbeck started his career at Old Trafford before leaving to join Arsenal in 2014.

United were without Anthony Martial due to injury while Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench due to a disrupted pre-season. New signing Christian Eriksen started in an unfamiliar false nine role.

“Danny Welbeck would have started today for Man Utd,” former United and England defender Ferdinand said on Vibe with Five.

“Welbeck walked out of that tunnel and you could see, shoulders back, chest out, thinking: 'I’m going to terrorise these two [Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez]'. That’s how he played.

“He looked like prime-time Danny Welbeck against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu 10 years ago [when he scored in a 1-1 draw].

“He was a free in the summer because he didn’t have a contract. I’d have took him. On today’s performance, no doubt.”

Welbeck, 31, was out of contract at the end of last season but ended up re-signing with Brighton.

He has never scored double figures for league goals in his career and managed just six goals in 25 league appearances last season.

“If you want a back-up striker, you wouldn’t go far wrong with Danny Welbeck,” added Ferdinand.

“Say to him he’ll play 15-20 games a season, filling in for Cristiano, gives you the legs, the willing movement behind defenders, frees up the space for the likes of Bruno.”

They are also continuing their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

