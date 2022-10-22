Mbappe to weigh up City and Liverpool

Spanish newspaper Marca reports on Kylian Mbappe’s choices should he leave Paris Saint-Germain. The French international striker is expected to leave after a growing row with PSG, but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is no longer interested. He needs to choose between sharing the limelight at Manchester City or being the main man at Liverpool.

Paper Round’s view: With Erling Haaland at City and Darwin Nunez leading the line for Liverpool, Mbappe would have to play off a target man or on the wings. At PSG he is the most important player, so even with the off-pitch problems he has in France, there is no longer any obvious destination for his next transfer this winter or after.

Speculation grows over Haaland clause

Erling Haaland’s current agent. Rafaela Pimenta, has refused to deny that there is a release clause in place for her client. The 22-year-old striker reportedly has a clause that kicks in for the summer of 2024, when he will be able to leave Manchester City for £175 million. His agent said, ‘I cannot answer,’ when quizzed about the clause, according The Mirror.

Paper Round’s view: For £175m, if Haaland is still in this exceptional form, then both Real Madrid and Barcelona, and perhaps Bayern Munich and other Premier League sides, would be ready to splash out for the player. However, more likely for now is that Haaland would be able to use this clause as a bargaining tool for improved remuneration.

Ronaldo loses support at United

The Sun writes that Cristiano Ronaldo has lost his remaining allies at Manchester United. He had already tested the patience of those at Old Trafford with his attempt to leave the club in the summer, but after another strop during the game against Tottenham Hotspur, he now finds himself ostracised with Erik ten Hag happy for him to leave.

Paper Round’s view: Ronaldo clearly should not have left in protest during the match, and Ten Hag had little option but to punish him so as not to let other players get ideas. But for the veteran this must be a hugely frustrating part of his career, where his brilliance is no longer so clear-cut that he demands inclusion however he carries himself.

No contract plans for Kante

Brighton manager Graham Potter is not ready to offer N’Golo Kante a new deal to stay at Chelsea. The 31-year-old French international midfielder has struggled with injuries, and with his contract expiring next summer, he could leave for free. Potter would prefer to focus on getting the player fit before starting talks, reports the Daily Mail.

Paper Round’s view: Unfortunately for Kante, regular injuries and his age will now count against him. Potter has a lot of young talent and a transfer budget to add more, so realistically unless Kante is prepared to sign the standard one-year deal for older players at Chelsea, plus perhaps even take a paycut, he will have to look for a new club.

