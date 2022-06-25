Nottingham Forest have signed Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin for a club-record fee of £17.5 million.

Awoniyi, who scored 20 goals in 43 appearances for Union Berlin in all competitions last season, has signed a five-year contract.

“I’m very excited to be here at Nottingham Forest,” Awoniyi said.

“It’s always been my dream to play in the Premier League and having spoken to [head coach] Steve Cooper about our ambitions and looking at Forest, with its great history, it’s a club that I want to be part of.”

A former Liverpool player who did not make any first-team appearances for the club, Awoniyi had loan spells at Frankfurt, NEC, Mouscron, Gent and Mainz before joining Union Berlin on loan during the 2020/21 season. He signed permanently for Union Berlin in July last year.

The 24-year-old helped the Bundesliga club secure a fifth-placed finish and Europa League qualification for the first time since 2002.

Cooper added: “There’s been a lot of interest in Taiwo from other Premier League clubs, and other clubs across Europe, so we’re delighted that he’s chosen Nottingham Forest.

“Our recruitment and coaching teams have been monitoring his progress closely over the last few months.

“He’s a player who we really believe in and we look forward to him going on to fulfil his potential and become a top Premier League striker with Nottingham Forest.”

Awoniyi is Forest’s first signing of the summer transfer window following their promotion back to the Premier League.

