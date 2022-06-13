Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed he has joined MLS club Los Angeles FC after departing Juventus.

The 37-year-old centre-back left the Serie A club at the end of the 2021/22 season after 17 years in which he won nine Serie A titles and five Coppa Italias.

Chiellini leaves Juve as the third-longest serving player behind Gianluigi Buffon (19 years, 2001-2018 and 2019-2021) and Alessandro Del Piero (19 years, 1993- 2012)

Chiellini announced his move to MLS on his Twitter account, publishing a video with the caption "the next chapter".

He later tweeted to say he wants to win "many more trophies" in Los Angeles.

"I felt very strongly about this new chapter in my career and I’m grateful to for this opportunity," he said.

"I’m thankful for all my years with Juventus and I’m looking forward to winning many more trophies in Los Angeles."

Chiellini previously told Radio Anch'io Sport his reasons for moving Stateside.

"I can move to a growing league where I can also grow myself," he said.

"I would like to get involved with everything that happens off the pitch, but it's going to take hard work, patience and sacrifice."

Los Angeles FC are currently top of the MLS western conference standings on 29 points, four clear of second-placed FC Dallas after 14 games.

"Giorgio is a special, one-of-a-kind player and person,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington told the club's official website.

"Signing Giorgio was a unique opportunity to improve our club. He will complement what we believe is already a strong team as every day he will set the right example with his leadership competitiveness, and experience.

"He is a serial winner at the highest levels, and we are grateful he has chosen LAFC to join in our pursuit of trophies."

“Giorgio’s experience will be invaluable to us,” LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo said.

“He is one of the top defenders to ever play, he brings a deep knowledge of the game and an ability to have an impact on our young players both on and off the field.

"His addition is the perfect supplement to the work we are doing every day.”

Chiellini, who has played four European Championships, two World Cups and two Confederations Cups with Italy, won his last cap for the national team at Wembley at the start of June, losing in the Finalissima to Copa America winners Argentina.

