Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed he will be leaving Juventus at the end of the season.

The veteran joined Juve in 2004 and played a huge part in the club’s period of dominance on the domestic front.

Ad

Football Chiellini to retire from international football after Italy friendly against Argentina 26/04/2022 AT 08:23

Chiellini will bid farewell to the Juventus Stadium against Lazio on Monday, with his final game for the club being a trip to Fiorentina the following weekend.

“I give way to the youngsters, as next year I will not be here,” Chiellini

. “On Monday I will say goodbye to my stadium, and Fiorentina will be my last match.

“I say goodbye with joy to this team, of which I will be the biggest fan, because Juve will always stay with me.”

Chiellini retired from the Italy national team earlier this year following their failure to qualify for the World Cup.

He has not yet confirmed whether he will hang up his boots or head for a fresh challenge.

Chiellini began his career at Livorno and spent the majority of his playing days at Juve, aside from a loan stint at Fiorentina in the 2004-05 season.

The defender has nine Serie A titles to his name, five Coppa Italia wins and a European Championship crown with Italy in 2020.

The only thing missing from his CV is A European title with Juve, as he twice tasted defeat in the final of the Champions League in 2015 and 2017.

World Cup Qualification UEFA 'Italians have no memory' - Euro success will be forgotten if Azzurri miss World Cup - Inside Europe 22/03/2022 AT 14:46