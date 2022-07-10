Lyon have reportedly received offers for their star midfielder Lucas Paqueta, with Arsenal strongly linked with having made a move.

Club president Jean-Michael Aulas has admitted there is interest in the Brazil international, according to Goal, but stopped short of revealing the identity of those with bids on the table.

Mikel Arteta is said to be in the market for a creative midfielder and the 24-year-old would certainly tick a lot of boxes.

Aulas told reporters when quizzed on the rumours raging around a prized asset: “There are proposals for him. There are certain players who can feel complete in the project, and others who don't.

“Economically, we have the means to pursue our ideas and objectives. The coach gave us his opinion and there is also what the players wants to do.”

Paqueta, who has scored 21 goals and registered 13 assists in 77 appearances for Lyon, has also reportedly attracted the interest of Newcastle.

He still has three years left on his contract with Lyon and it could take a sizeable offer to prise him away.

Lyon head coach Peter Bosz has admitted to holding talks with Paqueta in a bid to discover where he stands.

Bosz has said: “I want to keep all the good players, but you also have to be realistic. There is the player who is very important in the matter, the coach, the club, the other clubs. It is always a game between the different parties.

“Lucas is a very important player, but it depends on what the player wants. I already had a conversation with him, but that will be between us.”

