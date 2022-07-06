Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to concluding a deal to sign Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence.

Spence, who enjoyed a productive spell on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, has been heavily linked with Antonio Conte's side this summer.

The 21-year-old was born in London and appears set for a return to the city, with The Telegraph suggesting that Spurs are keen to announce the signing before departing on a pre-season tour to South Korea on Saturday, July 9.

Conte guided the club to a fourth-placed finish in his first season, and must now balance Premier League efforts with a Champions League campaign.

Clement Lenglet, the left-sided Barcelona centre-half, has also been connected with the club, with a loan move from Barcelona reported to be moving closer.

Steven Bergwijn, however, is expected to leave, with a medical at Ajax imminent.

The versatile 24-year-old was signed In January 2020 from PSV Eindhoven for a fee reported to be in excess of £25 million, but has struggled to command a consistent first-team place.

A deal said to be of similar value is said to have been agreed between Spurs and Ajax to take Bergwijn back to the Netherlands.

Bergwijn spent time in Ajax's academy before joining PSV.

Spurs take on a K-League 1 select side in Seoul next Wednesday in their first pre-season fixture.

A meeting with Rangers at Ibrox and an encounter with Roma, managed by former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, will also form part of Conte's pre-season preparations.

