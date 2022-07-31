Live: PSG v Nantes - The French domestic season is upon as as Ligue 1 champions PSG face Coupe de France winners Nantes in the Trophée des Champions. Kick-off at 19.00 BST
Trophée des Champions / Matchday 1
Bloomfield / 31.07.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
PSG ARE CHAMPIONS
After an excellent performance and a 4-0 win, PSG are officially Trophee des Champions winners for the 15th time.
90'
MUKIELE GOES IT ALONE
The debutant races into the Nantes box with his head down and when he looks up, he realises he's all alone.
The defender gamely tries to wallop in his shot from wide but he can't get it on target.
88'
MESSI GOES FOR THE CHIP
PSG's number 30 wants another goal and he very nearly gets one. Catching Alban Lafont off his line, Messi looks to lift his shot over the top but the Frenchman just leaps high enough to deny him.
87'
BLAS STILL TRYING
Nantes' number 10 has been easily their best player tonight and he almost conjures a goal from nothing. Robbing possession on halfway he dances down to the edge of the box and takes on a shot but it's cleared.
86'
PSG LOOKING FOR FIVE
Despite the scoreline PSG are still attacking in numbers and buzzing with runners providing options.
Messi continues to orchestrate things as PSG give a real signal of intent.
82'
Penalty
Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain
GOAL PSG
Neymar just passes his penalty past Alban Lafont to make it 4-0 PSG.
81'
PENALTY PSG
Messi deftly plays it wide to Bernat who returns the pass inside for Neymar.
The Brazilian charges into the box and is rugby tackled by Jean-Charles Castelletto who is dismissed from the field for his troubles.
Red card
Jean-Charles Castelletto
FC Nantes
80'
MESSI FINDS NEYMAR IN THE BOX
Inexplicably finding himself in acres of space, Messi leads PSG down the field and plays a pass into Neymar's feet. The Brazilian spins on the edge of the box but goes down under pressure from Pallois.
He was looking for a penalty but he was never getting one.
78'
MUKIELE ON FOR HIS DEBUT
New PSG signing Nordi Mukiele comes on alongside Leandro Paredes with Hakimi and Verratti headed to the sidelines.
Off
Achraf Hakimi
On
Nordi Mukiele
Paris Saint-Germain
77'
BERNAT FIRES WIDE
A disappointing end to another promising PSG attack as Bernat misfires from close range following clever work from Neymar.
75'
PSG FLOODING FORWARD
They may be 3-0 up in a pseudo-friendly, but PSG are bombing forward in numbers. Straight after the restart Hakimi races down the right flank and looks up to see six blue shirts in the Nantes box.
74'
WE'RE BACK IN ACTION
Suitably refreshed, the players return to the pitch.
71'
ANOTHER DRINKS BREAK
The players are off for refreshments once again, perhaps just the thing needed to reinvigorate proceedings.
70'
IT'S SLOWING DOWN OUT THERE
Perhaps as a result of the flood of subs, perhaps because of the heat, some of the energy has faded from this match in the last few minutes.
There's still plenty of time for more twists to develop, though.
68'
DANILO, BERNAT ON FOR PSG
Debutant Vitinha and Nuno Mendes are withdrawn with Danilo and Bernat coming on in their place.
Off
Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain
On
Danilo Pereira
Paris Saint-Germain
65'
SISSOKO DOWN UNDERGOING TREATMENT
Nantes' veteran midfielder may have done himself a mischief in attempting to make a tackle here.
That delays a PSG corner for some time but it is eventually taken and cleared.
64'
CHIRIVELLA, COCO OFF
Nantes shuffle their deck, with yellow carded full-back Marcus Coco replaced.
Mustafa Mohamed is also on for Pedro Chirivella.
Off
Marcus Coco
FC Nantes
On
Samuel Moutoussamy
FC Nantes
60'
NANTES CHARGE DOWN THE WING
The ageless Moussa Sissoko combines with several teammates as he carries the ball from his own box to the other end of the pitch.
The move breaks down eventually but you have to applaud the industry.
57'
Goal
Sergio Ramos
Paris Saint-Germain
GOAL PSG
Sergio Ramos makes it 3-0 with a back-heel finish from close range.
Verratti's chipped pass finds Sarabia who clips it back across goal to Ramos. The veteran Spaniard finds himself facing the wrong way and takes the natural decision to back-heel it in.
56'
PSG TURNING IT ON
Neymar, Messi and Sarabia almost produce a wonder goal with some exhibition style passing and interplay.