A controversial late goal from Kylian Mbappe sees France come from behind to produce a 2-1 win over Spain and win the Nations League trophy for the first time in their history.

Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal broke the deadlock in the second half with a low driven strike before Karim Benzema immediately equalised with a stunning curler from the edge of the box into the top corner.

And with both sides pushing for their maiden Nations League title, Kylian Mbappe found the winner late on after calmly slotting the ball past Unai Simon. It went to VAR for a possible offside but the goal surprisingly stood.

Football Mbappe finally proves ‘he can play with Benzema and Griezmann’ - Inside Europe 08/10/2021 AT 11:22

In an uneventful first half, Spain had 64 per cent possession which contained three harmless shots on goal.

The best chance landed to Benzema in the sixth minute when he rounded goalkeeper Simon before looking to square the ball across goal, but Cesar Azpilicueta was in the right place to clear away.

The match changed from a scrappy affair to an end-to-end battle from the 63rd minute onwards. Theo Hernandez struck the woodwork from close range immediately before Spain broke at the other end and broke the deadlock thanks to Oyarzabal. He outmuscled France substitute Dayot Upamecano, who replaced the injured Raphael Varane in the first half, and drove his left-footed effort into the bottom corner beyond a static Hugo Lloris.

France equalised two minutes later thanks to an incredible strike from Benzema. The Real Madrid forward cut onto the right foot and curled his shot into the top corner despite Simon getting fingertips to it.

France grabbed a controversial winner late on as Mbappe ran onto a Hernandez through ball, produced a cheeky step-over in front of Simon before then slotting the ball into the bottom corner. It went to VAR for a possible Mbappe offside. It was a very tight call, but the goal was allowed to stand.

Oyarzabal almost found an equaliser two minutes from time, but his first-time volley was expertly parried away by Lloris' strong right hand.

National team captain Lloris was the hero once again in the final seconds of injury-time, parrying away a low shot from impressive substitute Yeremi Pino and France held on to clinch the silverware.

TALKING POINT - Was Mbappe offside for the winner?

Was Mbappe offside when he met Hernandez's defence-splitting pass? Replays showed that Mbappe looked offside, but the argument from the officials is a touch from Eric Garcia means it was a second phase of play.

But of course Garcia did not have any control of the ball and the pass was intended for Mbappe. It is hard to argue the case that it really was a second phase of play and Spain will have every right to feel frustrated with English referee Stuart Attwell and his assistants on duty.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Hugo Lloris

Kylian Mbappe may have got the winning goal and Karim Benzema's strike was simply stunning, but the France goalkeeper pulled off two vital saves in the final moments of the match which ensured Les Bleus retained their slender advantage, stepping up as the national team's captain in their time of need.

PLAYER RATINGS

France: Lloris (8), Pavard (6), Kounde (6), Varane (6), Kimpembe (5), T Hernandez (6), Tchouameni (5), Pogba (6), Griezmann (6), Benzema (7), Mbappe (8)

Subs: Dubois (6), Veretout (N/A)

Spain: Simon (6), Azpilicueta (5), Laporte (5), Garcia (5), Alonso (5), Gavi (6), Busquets (7), Rodri (6), Oyarzabal (7), Sarabia (6), Torres (7)

Subs: Pino (7), Koke (N/A), Merino (N/A), Fornals (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

63' - OFF THE BAR! Theo Hernandez strikes the woodwork! Mbappe lays the ball off to Benzema on the left flank before his ball finds the wide man whose strike comes off the bar!

64' - GOAL! SPAIN TAKE THE LEAD THROUGH OYARZABAL! Straight away at the other end, Busquets finds Oyarzabal who gets the better of Upamecano and fires his low shot straight into the bottom corner!

66' - FRANCE EQUALISE AND IT IS AN UNBELIEVABLE GOAL FROM BENZEMA! Spain held the lead for moments, but Benzema responds in stunning fashion! He picks the ball up on the edge of the box, cuts inside onto his favoured right foot and masterfully curls the ball into the top corner! Simon gets a hand to it, but he cannot do enough as it flies into the net!

80' - GOAL!! MBAPPE SCORES FOR FRANCE! Spain appeared to switch off at the substitution and Mbappe scores! Hernandez plays a dangerous through ball to the PSG forward. He then produces a quick stepover before slotting the ball into the bottom corner! BUT HANG ON! Mbappe may well have been offside and WE'VE GONE TO VAR!

81' - THE GOAL STANDS! Well well well, it looked offside from the replay but the VAR team felt he was onside and the goal remains on the scoreboard!

88' - WHAT A SAVE! Oyarzabal strikes a first-time volley in the box off his left boot, but Lloris makes an excellent diving save and gets a strong right hand to it to parry away!

90+4' - VITAL STOP! Lloris is the hero again in the final seconds!! He parries away a low shot from Yeremi Pino from a corner!

KEY STATS

UEFA Nations League - Finals Why Griezmann, Mbappé, Benzema are all at a crossroads 07/10/2021 AT 07:06