England will play two UEFA Nations League group fixtures against Italy and Hungary at Molineux, the home of Wolves, in June.

The rematch of the 2020 European Championship final against Italy on 11 June will be held behind-closed-doors after the crowd trouble that marred the encounter at Wembley last summer.

Fans will be allowed at the Hungary clash, though, as Molineux hosts England's men for the first time since 1956.

“While Wembley is our home, we very much enjoy taking the squad on the road where possible, particularly in the run-up to a major tournament," Southgate said.

“2022 promises to be an exciting adventure for England fans and it is great that one of English football’s famous stadiums will be a part of that.

“I know from my time in charge of the under-21s how much a Molineux crowd embraces the experience of international football, so we look forward to returning to Wolverhampton in June.”

It is the fifth time since 2016 that England's senior male side have played away from the national stadium, with those fixtures being at Sunderland, Manchester, Leeds and Middlesbrough.

That broke a nine-year run of every home England match being held at the new Wembley Stadium, which hosted its inaugural fixture in June 2007.

Villa Park in Birmingham was the last football ground in the Midlands to host an England men's game, with visitors the Netherlands holding a side managed by Sven-Goran Eriksson to a drab 0-0 draw in 2005.

England have been ordered to play one game behind closed doors after significant crowd trouble at the Euro 2020 final, which included a pitch invader, ticketless fans entering the ground and objects being thrown.

